How to get Cosmetic in Starfield

Resources shape your journey in Starfield, and Cosmetic is undeniably an important one. As they’re essential for crafting items and diving into mods like Helmet Mods, a good supply can be the difference between a smooth ride and a bumpy one.

So, where should you begin your quest for this game-changing resource?

Where to find Cosmetic in Starfield

Your first port of call should be the UC Distribution shop in New Atlantis’s Commercial District. Conveniently available quite early, it’s an ideal starting point. It sells plenty of Structural Materials, too. If you’re looking for alternatives, Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis and Sieghart’s Outfitters, along with the Trade Authority in Neon, are also reliable sources.

Each unit of Cosmetic comes with a modest price tag of eight credits. Most vendors typically have around 20 units in stock, making it both easy and affordable to amass a decent stash. And while it’s tempting to rely solely on purchases, remember having a mix of bought and found Cosmetic can be beneficial.

If a shop runs dry, don’t fret. A simple solution is to find a resting spot, like a bed or bench, and take a 24-hour break. More often than not, vendors will replenish their stock by the time you return, ensuring you can continue to build your supply.

Jemison Mercantile is a good place to buy Cosmetic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those on a budget, there are ways to obtain Cosmetic without spending a dime. Keep an eye out for fallen enemies, loot crates, and supply rooms scattered across Starfield’s expansive universe. These can be treasure troves of free Cosmetic, ready for the taking.

Being prepared is half the battle in Starfield, and having a steady supply of Cosmetic is a significant part of that preparation. Whether you’re buying from vendors or scavenging the cosmos, ensure you’re well-stocked.

