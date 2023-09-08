How to fix ‘Ship Weapon Error’ in Starfield, explained

Shipbuilding is one of the most enjoyable things you can do in Starfield. Who doesn’t love spending hours crafting their favorite pop culture spaceships in Bethesda’s new RPG so they can explore the galaxy style?

If you’ve already taken advantage of this gameplay system then you might have come across some errors. If you’re not familiar with the building process these can be extremely frustrating and leave you stuck for hours. Fortunately for some of them, there is a relatively easy fix.

Your ship’s weapon can cause multiple errors including “ship has weapons that must be assigned to a group” and “ship is missing weapon assignment.” These might sound confusing but fortunately, getting them sorted couldn’t be easier.

How to Fix ‘Ship has weapons that must be assigned to a group’ in Starfield

These are the errors you may face while shipbuilding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately, there is a super simple way to get your starship flying and fix the weapon assignment error:

Head into the shipbuilder .

. From here open the flight check menu .

. Now cycle across to the weapons tab and view your weapon groups .

and . To fix the error simply assign your weapon to an unassigned weapon group .

. Now back out and you should no longer see the error .

. Should all three groups have weapons assigned then you’re good to go.

Now you should be able to take that newly crafted custom ship into the skies, but remember, any time you change the weapons on your ship they will need to be assigned to a group. Otherwise, you’re going to be back here following this guide to fix the error again.

With this knowledge in hand, it’s time to craft your best ship creations whether they’re inspired by Star Wars, Halo, or something completely original.

