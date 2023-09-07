This Starfield player’s starship build is practically untouchable—but only from one angle

It might not look like much, but it sure does work.

Starfield gives players plenty of options when it comes to building their dream spaceship, and one player decided this freedom was time to experiment.

Well, thanks to some experimentation today, they’ve now built what might be the best defensive ship in all of the game, though it is (sorry to the builder) super ugly. The L-Wing is a ship created by Redditor Solace_of_the-Thorns, and it is impossible to be damaged from the front. This means space battles are a breeze for anyone piloting this monstrosity as enemies simply waste their bullets, missiles, and lasers firing into the void.

Shots simply miss, curving off the sides, a video shared by the creator shows, along with the insight into how this is possible and where the idea came from was revealed.

“While puttering around space and fighting some pirates, I started questioning enemy AI,” the creator explained in a post to Reddit on Sept. 6. Eventually they figured out that enemy ships aim at center mass when targeting so to counter, this the L-shape of this new ship is crafted so its midpoint is actually above and to the side of the rest of the ship. This means it’s almost impossible to damage when front-on.

While it is admittedly very ugly, this design makes the ship an extremely equipped combat spacecraft and something other players can take inspiration from going forward. Perhaps they can even use the concept for something that isn’t as confronting to look at.

The starship-building system is proving to be a favorite among players. Using this there have been some incredible creators including bringing iconic ships from other pop culture releases into the world of Starfield.

If you want to try your hand and building the ultimate spacecraft, Starfield is available now on both PC and Xbox to buy or play with Game Pass.

