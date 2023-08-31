Does Starfield have New Game+?

Starfield is one of the more expansive games to come out this year. In one play session, a player can spend countless hours exploring, but for some players want to do more exploring on a second playthrough via a New Game+.

The game’s developer, Bethesda, isn’t known for adding New Game+ to games they release. For instance, titles like Fallout, Oblivion, and Skyrim did not release with the New Game+. But did the developers change their approach with the release of Starfield, that officially takes off on Sept. 6?

Will there be Starfield New Game+?

Starfield does have New Game+. The ability to spice up a second playthrough of the game is an option that Bethesda is offering players, to the great excitement of many. The game’s director, Todd Howard, initially confirmed the addition of New Game+ to Starfield in an interview with GQ published last week.

According to Howard, the game has a “unique and exciting twist” on the feature that will “incentivise continued and repeat play.” He didn’t extrapolate on exactly what the feature would provide for players in terms of replayability. This is the first time that Bethesda has added the feature to one of its big releases.

Generally speaking, New Game+ is known as an unlockable portion of a video game that gives players a reason to replay or continue to play a game after they have completed the game’s main story or campaign for the first time.

With how much exploration and side quests are available outside of Starfield‘s main storyline, the New Game+ should be cause for excitement with the game’s players.

