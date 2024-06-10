Do Starfield mods disable achievements?

Starfield received a surprise update on June 9 that finally welcomed the Creation Kit, which made mods available for the first time for players on Xbox Series X|S—but do they block achievements? We have the answer.

Recommended Videos

The June 9 update in Starfield provided several additions alongside Creations, including new Trackers Alliance missions and bounties. But the mods are the biggest addition of all, giving players the potential to create anything they can imagine.

As some mods may be considered cheating, however, it raises questions on whether using mods will prevent you from unlocking additional achievements. Fear not, though: we’ve got the answer and our recommendation on the best practice.

Do Starfield Creation mods disable achievements?

Look for the details. Screenshot via Bethesda

Yes, the use of some Starfield Creations will prevent you from unlocking additional achievements on that particular save file. Not every Creation you download will lock you out of achievements, though.

When searching for Creations to download, keep an eye out for those tagged as Achievement friendly, which means using these Creations will still allow you to unlock achievements. If that tag is not included or it specifically states it doesn’t support achievements, play it safe and assume creations are blocked.

Fortunately, you won’t be locked out of achievements forever. When you download Starfield Creations and save your progress, a new save file is created in a sort of “mod folder.” If you want to go achievement hunting, just use the old save file instead.

Eventually, a mod will likely be added to Starfield Creations that enables achievements no matter what Creation mods you download. But there’s no indication of when someone will create that mod.

To play it safe, I highly recommend splitting your saves into two and having one for a general playthrough and one for using mods. This way, you’ll ensure you aren’t blocked from unlocking any achievements permanently, which will be particularly important when the Shattered Space DLC launches later this year.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy