Can you buy houses in Starfield?

Starfield is Bethesda’s most expansive title to date. Players will be able to explore thousands of planets spread across more than 100 different solar systems using their trusty spaceship.

But while spaceships will likely serve as a home, the thought of owning a house on all the different planets is compelling. I loved being able to buy houses in all the major cities in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Is it something we can do in Starfield though?

Is it possible to buy houses in Starfield?

Yes, it is possible to buy houses in Starfield. Houses will be available in all the major cities. Some need to be purchased, while others can be earnt as rewards for completing certain quests, according to Bethesda’s comments in Discord Q&A on Aug. 16.

It’s also possible to receive a house at the start of a playthrough by selecting the Dream Home trait, but there’s a catch—it isn’t free. Like most homes in real life, it has a mortgage that needs to be paid off.

If they’re anything like the houses in Skyrim, they’ll come with beds and storage and will be highly customizable with all sorts of nifty cosmetics, finishes, and furniture. Since modding is available, there’s a good chance the range of options will increase, too.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home on a desert-like planet like Mars, or a utopian-like planet that resembles Earth, like Jemison, it’s one of the many things you can experience in Starfield.

Personally, I’m looking forward to letting my character settle down in the bustling city of New Atlantis on Jemison. Its neighboring planet Gagarin looks enticing too, but the wildlife there seems a little scary.

