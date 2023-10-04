Build-a-home: Starfield players want this space feature included in DLC

Starfield players are begging Bethesda to add a Space Station or Post they can use as their home base in a future DLC or update.

While traveling across the stars and scouring each of the hundreds of thousands of planets in Starfield for resources, there comes a moment when you just want to go home and kick up your feet; this is where your very own space station would come into play and why players really want one to be created in Starfield.

Yes, we have outposts we can use, but they’re not truly a home. Being able to talk to a space real estate agent, buy some air space, and build your own space station means you can live where you want and fully customize your space station to suit your needs.

Players suggested, depending on factions and approval ratings, that there could also be areas dedicated to shops or pawning stations or even assign crew members to various tasks, similar to how you’d assign your vault members to collect resources to keep the vault alive in Fallout Shelter.

The only problem there is we’d need more crew members and NPCs, which is where players’ desire to create their own robot like Vasco comes into play.

But the biggest aspect players want to be included is the ability to customize their station however they want—inside and out. Currently, especially for spaceships, there is very little players can do to customize their interior, so having this would mean the world to players.

While we know there is an upcoming Starfield DLC called Shattered Space, very little is known about it and what it may include.

Some hope it will be mecha vehicles, while others simply hope they can finally build their dream home in space—if the Starfield devs hear their pleas.

