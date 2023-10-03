First Starfield players wanted land vehicles, now they’re calling for mechs

As transportation in Starfield is limited, players originally wanted more land vehicles like speeders to be introduced, but now after some hands-on with the game, they’ve decided they want to embrace their inner Armored Core and pilot mechs instead.

Mechs are giant robots piloted by humans and are a core part of many science fiction shows, movies, manga, and anime. And while Starfield fans originally wanted more land vehicles, they now want mechs.

Whether they’re included as an update, a new race, a DLC, or a mod, players want mechs and hope the Shattered Space DLC contains some form of mecha or mech warfare. Players hope this DLC will not only include mechs but also colony wars, the ability to participate in or stop intergalactic war crimes, and combat among the various factions in Starfield—all while using a mech, of course.

On the other hand, some players want mechs in Starfield, but not so they can pilot or use it. Instead, they want to battle against boss-like mech units with access to heavier weapons, which would be pretty fun and very Gundam-like.

While there is strong advocacy for mechs in Starfield, some players don’t see the point as it was a miracle they even got spaceships, and the chances of mechs being introduced via an update or a DLC are very small. “I have zero interest in giant fighting robot suits, [it’s] not why I play Starfield,” said one player.

Some also believe Bethesda’s mechs won’t be able to live up to FromSoftware’s mechs in Armored Core 6 and that they’d feel clunky and not even worth using. Others leaned away from AC6’s mechs, instead inspired by other titles like Titanfall or a play on Fallout 4’s Power Armor.

For most Starfield enthusiasts the Shattered Space DLC will either make or break their mecha dreams. We’ll have to see what Bethesda has cooked up with more news about the DLC expected later this year.

About the author