5 biggest changes coming in the big Starfield patch

Starfield is gearing up for a mammoth 2024, and to accomplish this, Bethesda has outlined five ways it will change the open-world title with a huge January patch.

Debuting to much acclaim and great sales, Starfield was another blockbuster addition to an already-stacked 2023. Bethesda’s newest RPG has been a long time in the making, and while it contains hours upon hours of engaging gameplay, many would argue it’s not perfect.

It wouldn’t be a Bethesda game without bugs and glitches. There’s a charm to them, but some are not so enjoyable, to the point they break the game and bring it down. To fix this, Bethesda will bring the biggest update to Starfield yet in January, with over 100 fixes.

Starfield January update fixes and improvements

Fixing broken quests

One of the most concerning issues in Starfield surrounds broken quests. A deficient mission can stop you from progressing the main story, sometimes forcing you to start the game all over again. Two quests are being targeted in the January update: Eye of the Storm and Into the Unknown.

Once the patch is live, both missions should have their well-documented problems resolved. A Bethesda message on X (formerly Twitter) had this to say: “Eye of the Storm issues such as being unable to dock with the Legacy or data transfer not starting, and Temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos.”

Additional Widescreen support added

A smaller addition here but one that will benefit many players no doubt. Extra Widescreen support will allow players with wider-than-normal monitors to enjoy a more seamless experience and enhance their Starfield sessions with extra on-screen action.

Graphical Improvements

The big update will add an extra level of sheen and graphical superiority through “numerous graphical improvements.” Textures, lighting, and shadows are all on the agenda, looking to improve graphical fidelity and overall smoothness of the environment and character models.

Bethesda has also promised “Improvements to sun disk geometry and planet ring shadows.”

Additionally, this update brings stability improvements and numerous graphic improvements ranging from additional widescreen support to improved textures, lighting, and shadows. Before / After ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aYf6V7yOKY — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 12, 2024

Hatches, Asteroids, and bulldozed objects behaving correctly

Sick of being chased by rogue Asteroids, bulldozed objects suddenly reappearing at your Outpost, and ship hatches that should be usable being labeled as “inaccessible?” Alas, this should be no more with the Starfield January 2024 patch.

Stability improvements

This is the vaguest detail of the lot, and Bethesda doesn’t really offer much about it. However, based on past experiences with other games, we expect tweaks across the board to improve Starfield’s performance, possibly making the frame rate more secure.

The above represents a minute percentage of the fixes Bethesda has in store for Starfield. A ton of new content is arriving for the sci-fi RPG title in 2024, including the Shattered Space DLC.