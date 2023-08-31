Bethesda provides ‘official’ sick note to excuse you from work to play Starfield

When looking for an excuse to get out of work to play video games, you should always try and get the highest authority to justify your absence. For Starfield fans looking to free themselves from the shackles of capitalism by getting out of work, one of Bethesda’s top names has provided an “official” way out.

Bethesda’s head of publishing Pete Hines shared an “official” leave of absence note on his Twitter profile today, in which he also assumes the role of head physician of the Constellation group. In the note, Hines explains that whoever is giving the note is “currently undergoing treatment for an infection from an Ashta bite after a recent expedition to Tau Ceti II,” which any employer totally would and should take his word on (Note: Hines is not officially a doctor).

Whether you need time off to play #Starfield starting tomorrow in early access, or next week at launch, Uncle Pete has you covered. pic.twitter.com/wLeeDvNLWn — Pete Hines (not a doctor) (@DCDeacon) August 31, 2023

Naturally, if you are using this note, you will of course know what an Ashta is, but a quick refresher might be necessary in case a nosy boss has any follow-up questions. Ashtas are a ferocious predatory alien species found outside the walls of Akila City on the planet Akila, though it appears they also can be found in the Tau Ceti system. Quite honestly, if an infection is the worst result of a bite from one of them, then consider yourself lucky.

Hines’ note appears to be a more official version of a fan-made version of a leave form made by the Starfield Beyond community. Though like Larian Studios did when Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, an official note from someone on the dev team should more likely secure you that time off needed to “heal” from your “Astha bite.”

Starfield early access goes live tonight at 7pm CT, with the game’s official worldwide release scheduled for Sept. 6.

