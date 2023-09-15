Bethesda needs to make a Starfield cookbook so we can eat all these mouthwatering chunks

Fans love the diverse food options in Starfield so much that they’re calling for Bethesda to make an official cookbook featuring all of the mouthwatering chunky morsels, Alien Jerky, Orange Juice of Transcendence, and more.

As you journey across the stars in Starfield, you’ll encounter several unique items, and the food is certainly one of them. They range from some foods quite similar to our own to the unusual and slightly unappealing meal of Chunks. This refers to food that, as the name suggests, gets served to you in a square-shaped form.

It’s so odd that players are recreating it, and it’s causing a division about whether this is a good idea or if they were created to make people feel nauseous.

Some players believe they could eat Chunky foods like Egg Chunks regularly, while others find the whole “chunky” concept revolting and hard to swallow. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other recipes that would be fun to create in the real world, and this is where an official Bethesda cookbook would come into play.

There are several unique recipes besides the chunky ones, like Alien Jerky, Synthameat Steak, Orange Juice of Transcendence, Boom Pop! Coa, Kiffles, Chocolate Labs, and so many more.

Some of these recipes will surely be familiar, like jerky, but what makes it alien jerky? Is it a seasoning, or is it an unfamiliar type of meat that’s used that makes it alien? And is Synthameat processed meat like hotdogs, or is it more like Spam?

These are all questions players are dying to know the answers to.

While an entire cookbook could be dedicated to making everything chunky, I don’t think our stomachs could handle it. But Chunks Cola would be fun to try.

