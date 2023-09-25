Best Starfield ship cockpits

Starfield gives you the ability to either modify pre-built ships or to completely create your own custom vessel. Either way, you will need a cockpit to guide your voyage through the stars which might just be the most important part of your vessel.

The cockpit serves various practical uses outside of providing a window to the depths of space. The cockpit in Starfield impacts your ship’s cargo capacity, crew capacity, hull, and mass. If you are looking for a ship that can tank a lot of incoming damage or carry the most items possible, you’ll likely want different cockpits.

These are our picks for the best cockpits in Starfield.

Top Cockpits in Starfield, ranked

3) DS30.1 Ares

If you want to maximize your ship’s crew capacity, then the DS30.1 Ares is by far the best route to go. Though this cockpit’s hull and cargo stats leave something to be desired, it’s eight total crew stations can allow you to stack your crew member’s buffs to make you a fearsome ship.

The Ares is great for maximizing your crew capacity, though not much else | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This cockpit can be purchased at the Deimos Staryard in the Sol System, in Mars’ orbit. The DS30.1 Ares will cost you around 45,700 Credits if you don’t have the UC discount from the Vanguard faction.

2) Armstrong 20R Cockpit

Building a tank ship requires investing in your hull stat at every possible option. The cockpit is likely to be the weakest point of your ship, but the Armstrong 20R Cockpit offers a respectable 11 hull health that can add to an already-armored vessel.

The Armstrong line specializes in creating ships that can tank tons of damage | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can pick up this cockpit in Akila City on the planet Akila, found within the Cheyenne System. This cockpit will set you back around 7,300 Credits.

1) Viking CP-210 Cockpit

The Viking CP-210 Cockpit is the best all around cockpit that I have found so far in Starfield. It manages to balance a spacious addition to your cargo hold, carrying a 260 cargo capacity, as well as substantial hull stats and crew capacity. Though the Viking CP-210 does not specialize in one particular task, it is a great starting point if you are looking to build your own ship.

The Viking CP-210 is the best all around ship to start off your own custom build | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Viking CP-210 Cockpit in Akila City on the planet Akila, within the Cheyenne System. I also found this being sold by Jasmine Durand in The Key in the Kryx System if you have started or sided with the Crimson Fleet faction. Either way, it will cost you around 9,900 Credits to add this cockpit to your ship.

About the author