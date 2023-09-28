All Starfield ship IDs for console commands

Star ships are among the most important assets to your character in Starfield. These hulking ships not only act as your primary mode of transportation across the settled systems but also as your only form of defense in the depths of space. If you are looking to grow your fleet the quick way, then you might want to know these ship IDs for console commands.

There are a few different methods for acquiring ships in Starfield. You can either purchase or craft your own ships, or you can steal them through piracy. Of course, console commands give you another, faster, form of obtaining items. If you are trying to unlock ships through console commands, here’s what you need to know.

How to use console commands in Starfield

Using console commands can be a challenge in Starfield, as you need to know the exact verbiage and ID code of the item that you want. Instead of placing a ship at your feet as you might with weapon or apparel ID Codes, you need to spawn yourself at the ship’s location.

To do this you need to open the console command and type the following: “player.placemeat [Ship ID Code]”. Once you do this, your character will clip beneath the group, but don’t panic. All you need to do from here is enter “tcl” into the console commands and you will be able to enter the ship and acquire it.

All Ship ID Codes in Starfield

There are a ton of ships in Starfield. The majority come from vendors, however, there are also plenty that can be earned from quests, faction questlines, or stolen from enemies. Below are all the currently available ships in Starfield and the corresponding ID codes for console commands.

ShipID Code
Abyss Trekker000F31DB
Achilles003A2E83
Aegis000F3078
Autobahn00038D65C
Big Rig0001E0528
Bireme0038239C
Civshuttle0038D656
Crimson Fleet Ghost0031DF00
Crimson Fleet Haunt0031DF60
Crimson Fleet Phantom00322BE1
Discovery002E7461
Dragonfire003A2E11
Dullahan003A2E0B
Econohaul002CE40B
Falcon002E753C
Frontier0000B730
Galileo0021CEAD
Gladius00147C8D
Hammerhead001A7F69
Hoplite000D5575
Kfir0038895D
Longsword0021C44B
Mako001EB556
Marathon000F2C63
MULE003A2E8F
Murasame000F31C5
Mustang00388965
Naginata00312E41
Narcissus0020C644
Narwhal000F3076
Orca0038234D
Pik Up001E052A
Privateer0037F546
Pterosaur003A2E3B
Rambler00042372
Razorleaf0002CC6C
Ranger0033A1C6
Responder003A2E6B
Roanoke0021CEAB
Shackleton000F31C7
Shield Breaker000F2DBE
Silent Runner000F2E5B
Slipstream000FAFE8
Space Ox0036D871
Sparrow00215E9B
Starborn Guardian00180F18
Star Hawk003A2E35
Star Eagle001322D8
Star Semi0003CFB2
Stronghold000F31E4
Sunsail003A2E1D
Thresher000423AB
Trade Wagon Train00347145
Transpo003A2E5F
Trebuchet001A39A8
UC Prison Shuttle001E29E5
Vagabond000F31CE
Vanquisher00001E9F
Venture0018D3F0
Vindicator0003CF9C
Wagontrain003A2E47
Wanderlust00F31D0
Wanderwell00038B42
War Horse000F31C9
Watchdog0020AFD0
Wendigo003A2E71
Zumwalt00022C88F

Best Ship ID Codes in Starfield

If you are looking for the best pre-built ships to spawn in, I highly recommend acquiring either the Star Eagle or the Shieldbreaker. Both of these ships are incredible for handling spaceship conflicts and are fitted with some of the best weaponry in Starfield.

If you want to get these ships without using console commands, allowing yourself to still unlock achievements, you can get the Star Eagle from the Freestar Collective quest chain and the Shieldbreaker can be purchased from the ship technician in New Atlantis.

