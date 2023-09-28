All Starfield ship IDs for console commands

Star ships are among the most important assets to your character in Starfield. These hulking ships not only act as your primary mode of transportation across the settled systems but also as your only form of defense in the depths of space. If you are looking to grow your fleet the quick way, then you might want to know these ship IDs for console commands.

There are a few different methods for acquiring ships in Starfield. You can either purchase or craft your own ships, or you can steal them through piracy. Of course, console commands give you another, faster, form of obtaining items. If you are trying to unlock ships through console commands, here’s what you need to know.

How to use console commands in Starfield

Using console commands can be a challenge in Starfield, as you need to know the exact verbiage and ID code of the item that you want. Instead of placing a ship at your feet as you might with weapon or apparel ID Codes, you need to spawn yourself at the ship’s location.

To do this you need to open the console command and type the following: “player.placemeat [Ship ID Code]”. Once you do this, your character will clip beneath the group, but don’t panic. All you need to do from here is enter “tcl” into the console commands and you will be able to enter the ship and acquire it.

All Ship ID Codes in Starfield

The Star Eagle is one of the best pre-built star ships in Starfield | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a ton of ships in Starfield. The majority come from vendors, however, there are also plenty that can be earned from quests, faction questlines, or stolen from enemies. Below are all the currently available ships in Starfield and the corresponding ID codes for console commands.

Ship ID Code Abyss Trekker 000F31DB Achilles 003A2E83 Aegis 000F3078 Autobahn 00038D65C Big Rig 0001E0528 Bireme 0038239C Civshuttle 0038D656 Crimson Fleet Ghost 0031DF00 Crimson Fleet Haunt 0031DF60 Crimson Fleet Phantom 00322BE1 Discovery 002E7461 Dragonfire 003A2E11 Dullahan 003A2E0B Econohaul 002CE40B Falcon 002E753C Frontier 0000B730 Galileo 0021CEAD Gladius 00147C8D Hammerhead 001A7F69 Hoplite 000D5575 Kfir 0038895D Longsword 0021C44B Mako 001EB556 Marathon 000F2C63 MULE 003A2E8F Murasame 000F31C5 Mustang 00388965 Naginata 00312E41 Narcissus 0020C644 Narwhal 000F3076 Orca 0038234D Pik Up 001E052A Privateer 0037F546 Pterosaur 003A2E3B Rambler 00042372 Razorleaf 0002CC6C Ranger 0033A1C6 Responder 003A2E6B Roanoke 0021CEAB Shackleton 000F31C7 Shield Breaker 000F2DBE Silent Runner 000F2E5B Slipstream 000FAFE8 Space Ox 0036D871 Sparrow 00215E9B Starborn Guardian 00180F18 Star Hawk 003A2E35 Star Eagle 001322D8 Star Semi 0003CFB2 Stronghold 000F31E4 Sunsail 003A2E1D Thresher 000423AB Trade Wagon Train 00347145 Transpo 003A2E5F Trebuchet 001A39A8 UC Prison Shuttle 001E29E5 Vagabond 000F31CE Vanquisher 00001E9F Venture 0018D3F0 Vindicator 0003CF9C Wagontrain 003A2E47 Wanderlust 00F31D0 Wanderwell 00038B42 War Horse 000F31C9 Watchdog 0020AFD0 Wendigo 003A2E71 Zumwalt 00022C88F

Best Ship ID Codes in Starfield

If you are looking for the best pre-built ships to spawn in, I highly recommend acquiring either the Star Eagle or the Shieldbreaker. Both of these ships are incredible for handling spaceship conflicts and are fitted with some of the best weaponry in Starfield.

If you want to get these ships without using console commands, allowing yourself to still unlock achievements, you can get the Star Eagle from the Freestar Collective quest chain and the Shieldbreaker can be purchased from the ship technician in New Atlantis.

