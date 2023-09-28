All Starfield ship IDs for console commands

Star ships are among the most important assets to your character in Starfield. These hulking ships not only act as your primary mode of transportation across the settled systems but also as your only form of defense in the depths of space. If you are looking to grow your fleet the quick way, then you might want to know these ship IDs for console commands.
There are a few different methods for acquiring ships in Starfield. You can either purchase or craft your own ships, or you can steal them through piracy. Of course, console commands give you another, faster, form of obtaining items. If you are trying to unlock ships through console commands, here’s what you need to know.
How to use console commands in Starfield
Using console commands can be a challenge in Starfield, as you need to know the exact verbiage and ID code of the item that you want. Instead of placing a ship at your feet as you might with weapon or apparel ID Codes, you need to spawn yourself at the ship’s location.
To do this you need to open the console command and type the following: “player.placemeat [Ship ID Code]”. Once you do this, your character will clip beneath the group, but don’t panic. All you need to do from here is enter “tcl” into the console commands and you will be able to enter the ship and acquire it.
All Ship ID Codes in Starfield
There are a ton of ships in Starfield. The majority come from vendors, however, there are also plenty that can be earned from quests, faction questlines, or stolen from enemies. Below are all the currently available ships in Starfield and the corresponding ID codes for console commands.
|Ship
|ID Code
|Abyss Trekker
|000F31DB
|Achilles
|003A2E83
|Aegis
|000F3078
|Autobahn
|00038D65C
|Big Rig
|0001E0528
|Bireme
|0038239C
|Civshuttle
|0038D656
|Crimson Fleet Ghost
|0031DF00
|Crimson Fleet Haunt
|0031DF60
|Crimson Fleet Phantom
|00322BE1
|Discovery
|002E7461
|Dragonfire
|003A2E11
|Dullahan
|003A2E0B
|Econohaul
|002CE40B
|Falcon
|002E753C
|Frontier
|0000B730
|Galileo
|0021CEAD
|Gladius
|00147C8D
|Hammerhead
|001A7F69
|Hoplite
|000D5575
|Kfir
|0038895D
|Longsword
|0021C44B
|Mako
|001EB556
|Marathon
|000F2C63
|MULE
|003A2E8F
|Murasame
|000F31C5
|Mustang
|00388965
|Naginata
|00312E41
|Narcissus
|0020C644
|Narwhal
|000F3076
|Orca
|0038234D
|Pik Up
|001E052A
|Privateer
|0037F546
|Pterosaur
|003A2E3B
|Rambler
|00042372
|Razorleaf
|0002CC6C
|Ranger
|0033A1C6
|Responder
|003A2E6B
|Roanoke
|0021CEAB
|Shackleton
|000F31C7
|Shield Breaker
|000F2DBE
|Silent Runner
|000F2E5B
|Slipstream
|000FAFE8
|Space Ox
|0036D871
|Sparrow
|00215E9B
|Starborn Guardian
|00180F18
|Star Hawk
|003A2E35
|Star Eagle
|001322D8
|Star Semi
|0003CFB2
|Stronghold
|000F31E4
|Sunsail
|003A2E1D
|Thresher
|000423AB
|Trade Wagon Train
|00347145
|Transpo
|003A2E5F
|Trebuchet
|001A39A8
|UC Prison Shuttle
|001E29E5
|Vagabond
|000F31CE
|Vanquisher
|00001E9F
|Venture
|0018D3F0
|Vindicator
|0003CF9C
|Wagontrain
|003A2E47
|Wanderlust
|00F31D0
|Wanderwell
|00038B42
|War Horse
|000F31C9
|Watchdog
|0020AFD0
|Wendigo
|003A2E71
|Zumwalt
|00022C88F
Best Ship ID Codes in Starfield
If you are looking for the best pre-built ships to spawn in, I highly recommend acquiring either the Star Eagle or the Shieldbreaker. Both of these ships are incredible for handling spaceship conflicts and are fitted with some of the best weaponry in Starfield.
If you want to get these ships without using console commands, allowing yourself to still unlock achievements, you can get the Star Eagle from the Freestar Collective quest chain and the Shieldbreaker can be purchased from the ship technician in New Atlantis.