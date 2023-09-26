All Starfield powers: Temple locations and how to unlock

As you play through the main quest line in Starfield, you will come across a quest titled “Into the Unknown.” Completing this quest will grant your character access to superhuman powers of unknown origin. These powers are later discovered to be Starborn powers and each one is accessible inside Starborn temples found on certain planets.

With 24 different Starborn powers to unlock, you will have to scour for these temples across all the star systems. To make it easier, we will list out all of the Starborn powers and how to unlock them.

All Starborn powers in Starfield

Each of the 24 Starborn powers provides something different and they can switched around at any time once you unlock them. Some of them have great combat capabilities while others can help you out in non-combat situations, providing additional utility as you traverse the systems.

Each power provides something different. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Listed below are all of the Starborn powers in Starfield and what they do, along with how much power they cost to use.

Power Effect Cost Alien Reanimation Life, gift of the cosmos, granted once more to a fallen alien beast so that it may serve thankfully. 35 Power Anti-Gravity Field Generate a localized field of low gravity and behold a planet’s true power. 45 Power Create Vacuum Oxygen, fuel of humanity, is withdrawn from a localized area at your command. 25 Power Creators’ Peace Fill your foes with the silent calm of the universe, compelling them to temporarily abandon their weapons. 25 Power Earthbound Earth, the cradle of humanity, shares its gravity in an area of your choosing. 15 Power Elemental Pull Elements, the true treasure of planet and moon, are pulled to your being. 25 Power Eternal Harvest What has blossomed will bloom once more, ripe for the picking. 25 Power Grav Dash Manipulate gravity to propel yourself forward, and briefly increase any damage you inflict. 15 Power Gravity Wave Emit a gravitational wave strong enough to propel almost anything…or anyone. 25 Power Gravity Well Generate a focal point of crushing gravity that draws in anyone caught in its field. 45 Power Inner Demon Tap into the endless multiverse, and summon forth a friendly duplicate of an unfriendly foe. 35 Power Life Forced Transfer the very life force of an enemy, harming them while healing yourself. 25 Power Moon Form Channel the energy of Luna, Earth’s beautiful moon, to be as unmoving and resilient as stone. 35 Power Parallel Self From across the vast multiverse, a friendly version of yourself arrives, armed and ready to lend aid. 45 Power Particle Beam Emit a powerful ray of cosmic energy, dealing terrifying damage to a single target. 15 Power Personal Atmosphere Oxygen, pure and clean, brought forth to breathe deep and counteract harmful carbon dioxide. 45 Power Phased Time Time itself is yours to manipulate, as you slow the world…and all those in it. 45 Power Precognition Bend time and glimpse the future, seeing the path someone will walk and the words they may say. 35 Power Reactive Shield Form a shield of pure cosmic light that can weaken and even reflect enemy projectiles. 35 Power Sense Star Stuff Bind yourself to the particles of creation, sensing the life force of any human, alien, or Starborn. 15 Power Solar Flare Tap into the power of a sun and release a directed orb of searing hot plasma. 25 Power Sunless Space Introduce your enemies to the cold of space, freezing them in their tracks. 35 Power Supernova Cosmic energy explodes around you, with the terrible force of a dying star. 45 Power Void Form Channel the very darkness of space, rendering yourself nearly invisible to those around you. 45 Power

Now that you know what each power is capable of doing, the next thing to learn is how to find these Starborn temples. The most important thing to note here is that the location of each temple is randomized across all playthroughs. This means that the chances of gaining the same power on the same planet as another player are slim to none.

How to acquire Starborn powers in Starfield

As you play through the main quest line and begin the “Into the Unknown” quest, your objective will change from finding the artifact to heading to a certain location on Procyon III. The planet seems to be emitting signs of an anomalous power source and you will be tasked to pinpoint it. When you find what you’re looking for, you will come across the ruins of Temple Eta.

Entering it will cause it to activate and create an anti-gravity field. You will see a series of concentric rings rotating that will need to be sped up. To do so, you have to fly around and hit the gravitational distortions that appear in the room. When you successfully hit five of them, the temple will activate and the concentric rings will stop spinning.

Fly through to gain your powers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fly through the stationary rings to activate your first Starborn power. Now you need to find 23 more to fulfill your Starborn heritage.

How to find additional Starborn temples in Starfield

After you complete “Into the Unknown,” you will begin the “Power From Beyond” quest. This quest can be picked up from Vladimir, who resides either at The Lodge or on The Eye depending on how far ahead into the story you are. Talk to him until you go through a few dialogue options first. He will then tell you where to find the temple you’re looking for.

Selecting this dialogue option will lead you to more temples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Vladimir leads you to a planet, you will get the “Power From Beyond” with the appropriate planet name next to it. You can then Grav Jump to the planet directly and begin your search. Follow the scanner anomalies until you see fluctuations on your crosshair. Keep following the fluctuations as they increase and you will close in on one of the anomalies.

Simply follow the same steps to get into the temple and acquire your new power. Talk to Vladimir again and he will keep pointing you to new temples till you gain all 24 Starborn powers.

