Each one has its own charm.

There are seven Starfield homes for players to pick from, each unique in size, style, and cost. And guess what? One can be yours, totally free; as long as you have the stamina to finish up a long line of UC Vanguard missions.

Here are all the different player homes available in Starfield.

All player homes in Starfield

Dream Home

Location: Nesoi

Nesoi Price: 125,000 credits

125,000 credits How to get: The Dream Home trait

Imagine a vast mansion on the green planet of Nesoi. This Dream Home boasts a contemporary style and offers ample room for all your hobbies. While the price tag sits at 125,000 credits, you can ease the burden with installment payments through a low-interest mortgage.

Your dream home on Nesoi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mercury Tower Penthouse

Location: New Atlantis (Residential Area)

New Atlantis (Residential Area) Price:

How to get: Complete all of the UC Vanguard faction missions

Nestled in the lively Residential Area of New Atlantis, the Mercury Tower Penthouse stands out. This stunning home can be yours for free, but there’s a catch: you’ll need to finish the extensive UC Vanguard faction missions. However, the effort is truly worth the reward.

The penthouse is the cream of the crop. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

SleepCrate

Location: Neon (The Ebbside)

Neon (The Ebbside) Price: 6,500 credits

6,500 credits How to get: Speak to Izna Sundaraman in The Ebbside

When all you need is a simple shelter, the SleepCrate offers just that. It’s a modest pod in a less-than-ideal area, but with its super low price of 6,500 credits, it’s a budget-friendly choice for those seeking basic accommodation.

The SleepCrate is cheap and affordable. Screenshot by DotEsports

Sky Suite

Location: Neon (Neon Core)

Neon (Neon Core) Price: 235,000 credits

235,000 credits How to get: Speak to Boone Morgan in The Astral Lounge

If you dream of a life filled with luxury, the Sky Suite in Neon City is your pick. It boasts stunning views, top-tier amenities, and a posh design.

However, this lavishness comes with a hefty 235,000 credits price tag and a bit less space than you might expect.

As one of the only buildings in Neon that can actually see the sky, the Sky Suite certainly earns the name. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Core Residence

Location: Akila City (The Core)

Akila City (The Core) Price: 78,000 credits

78,000 credits How to get: Speak to Ngodup Tate in The Core

Bathed in natural light, The Core Residence offers an expansive open-living lifestyle. And the cherry on top? Its attractive price point makes it a solid choice for budget-conscious players.

The Core Residence has it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stretch Apartment

Location: Akila City(Midtown)

Akila City(Midtown) Price: 45,000 credits

45,000 credits How to get: Speak to Ngodup Tate in The Core

In the heart of Akila City’s Midtown lies a gem: The Stretch Apartment. Elegantly decked out with a warm wooden interior, it promises both affordability and charm, making it a standout choice for most players.

A quaint little spot in quaint Akila City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Well Apartment

Location: New Atlantis (The Well)

New Atlantis (The Well) Price: 30,000 credits

30,000 credits How to get: Speak to Zora Sangweni in Aphelion Realty

If budget-friendly housing is on your radar, The Well Apartment deserves a spot on your list. It might not be the most luxurious one, but its simplicity is its strength. With plenty of space and a reasonable price, it’s a solid choice for those watching their wallet.

It’s a fixer-upper, but it won’t break the bank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, there’s the scoop on Starfield homes. Want something fancy? Check out the Dream Home, Mercury Tower Penthouse, or Sky Suite. On a budget? The Stretch Apartment and The Well Apartment are great picks. There’s something for everyone when it comes to buying homes in Starfield.

