There are seven Starfield homes for players to pick from, each unique in size, style, and cost. And guess what? One can be yours, totally free; as long as you have the stamina to finish up a long line of UC Vanguard missions.
Here are all the different player homes available in Starfield.
All player homes in Starfield
Dream Home
- Location: Nesoi
- Price: 125,000 credits
- How to get: The Dream Home trait
Imagine a vast mansion on the green planet of Nesoi. This Dream Home boasts a contemporary style and offers ample room for all your hobbies. While the price tag sits at 125,000 credits, you can ease the burden with installment payments through a low-interest mortgage.
Mercury Tower Penthouse
- Location: New Atlantis (Residential Area)
- Price:
- How to get: Complete all of the UC Vanguard faction missions
Nestled in the lively Residential Area of New Atlantis, the Mercury Tower Penthouse stands out. This stunning home can be yours for free, but there’s a catch: you’ll need to finish the extensive UC Vanguard faction missions. However, the effort is truly worth the reward.
SleepCrate
- Location: Neon (The Ebbside)
- Price: 6,500 credits
- How to get: Speak to Izna Sundaraman in The Ebbside
When all you need is a simple shelter, the SleepCrate offers just that. It’s a modest pod in a less-than-ideal area, but with its super low price of 6,500 credits, it’s a budget-friendly choice for those seeking basic accommodation.
Sky Suite
- Location: Neon (Neon Core)
- Price: 235,000 credits
- How to get: Speak to Boone Morgan in The Astral Lounge
If you dream of a life filled with luxury, the Sky Suite in Neon City is your pick. It boasts stunning views, top-tier amenities, and a posh design.
However, this lavishness comes with a hefty 235,000 credits price tag and a bit less space than you might expect.
The Core Residence
- Location: Akila City (The Core)
- Price: 78,000 credits
- How to get: Speak to Ngodup Tate in The Core
Bathed in natural light, The Core Residence offers an expansive open-living lifestyle. And the cherry on top? Its attractive price point makes it a solid choice for budget-conscious players.
The Stretch Apartment
- Location: Akila City(Midtown)
- Price: 45,000 credits
- How to get: Speak to Ngodup Tate in The Core
In the heart of Akila City’s Midtown lies a gem: The Stretch Apartment. Elegantly decked out with a warm wooden interior, it promises both affordability and charm, making it a standout choice for most players.
The Well Apartment
- Location: New Atlantis (The Well)
- Price: 30,000 credits
- How to get: Speak to Zora Sangweni in Aphelion Realty
If budget-friendly housing is on your radar, The Well Apartment deserves a spot on your list. It might not be the most luxurious one, but its simplicity is its strength. With plenty of space and a reasonable price, it’s a solid choice for those watching their wallet.
So, there’s the scoop on Starfield homes. Want something fancy? Check out the Dream Home, Mercury Tower Penthouse, or Sky Suite. On a budget? The Stretch Apartment and The Well Apartment are great picks. There’s something for everyone when it comes to buying homes in Starfield.