Where to find Fizz in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley‘s Joja Corporation strikes once again, but they actually have a compelling offer this time around with the introduction of Fizz.

If you take time to read Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 Changelog, you’ll find out there’s a new NPC in the game. I’ll just burst your bubble from the get-go: You can’t date them. Despite this, they can play a significant role in Stardew Valley‘s main story and overarching goal. In this guide, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about the new NPC in Stardew Valley, Fizz, including how to find them and whether you should accept their deal.

Who is the new NPC in Stardew Valley 1.6?

Not the best business place. Image by Dot Esports

That’s… all my gold, sir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new NPC introduced in Stardew Valley 1.6 is called Fizz. He’s not dateable, and you can’t give him any gifts. He’s a Joja Corporation employee but works in a less-known department known as the Joja Special Services Division, or so he says.

You first come into contact with Fizz when he sends you a letter inviting you to speak with him in Ginger Island.

If you speak to him, he will offer a “Perfection Waiver,” which grants one percent progress toward the perfection goal. These waivers cost 500000 gold. According to Fizz, they have Mr. Qi‘s signature and are “totally legit.”

Stardew Valley: Fizz’s location

Fizz is inside the Mushroom Cave in Ginger Island, right by the dig site in Stardew Valley.

Head to Ginger Island’s docks and follow the path north and then west. Then, use the stairs to reach the site. Behind you is a cave known as the Mushroom Cave or Watery Cave, named for a running stream of water and mushrooms inside.

Stardew Valley: Should you accept Fizz’s waiver?

Fizz’s offer is surprisingly legit: if you pay 500000 gold, you get a one percent perfection bonus in Stardew Valley. While this is a hefty price to pay for such a small percentage, it’s a solid choice for those who don’t particularly enjoy a specific feature required to achieve perfection, like the fishing minigame.

Having said that, know that if you choose to accept a Perfection Waiver, you don’t get an extra line of dialogue for achieving Perfection without Joja’s help.

In a game where achieving success takes countless hours of dedication, shelling out a hefty sum for a mere one percent boost seems trivial and detracts from the game’s overarching narrative. That being said, if you opt for the evil Joja Mart path, then Fizz’s deal fits like a glove.

