What does ‘You’ve got some new ideas to sleep on’ mean in Stardew Valley?

Now that we’ve got Stardew Valley 1.6, it’s time to dive into all the fresh content and scratch our heads at those mysterious new pop-up messages, including “You’ve got some new ideas to sleep on.”

Most major events seem to happen overnight: fairy visits, meteor showers, and now, with Stardew Valley 1.6, Mystery Boxes get dropped all over Pelican Town. Stardew Valley often gives you subtle hints so you’re aware of important occurrences. As soon as you wake up, you know if the Bookseller is in town or if the newly added acid rain decided to wither all your crops and add Moss to every tree in Pelican Town. But some pop-up messages, like the one that says, “You’ve got some new ideas to sleep on,” could be clearer.

Stardew Valley: You’ve got some new ideas to sleep on, explained

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “You’ve got some new ideas to sleep on” message is just a level-up indicator in Stardew Valley. You don’t actually need to do anything except end the day.

If you get this message, it means you earned enough experience to level up a skill. For the leveling-up process, you must go to sleep and get a new screen with the new unlockables.

The message pops up exactly when you have enough experience to level up a skill. If you receive this message while fishing, for example, it means that’s the skill that will get an extra level overnight.

The recent addition of a level-up notification screen is one of the small tweaks in Stardew Valley 1.6. This might just explain your confusion if you’re a returning player who just noticed it after the update.

