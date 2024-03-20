How get the Meowmere in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley Patch 1.6 introduced tons of content to the cozy crafting game. Alongside new items and festivals, ConcernedApe threw in an item that might be familiar to Terraria players, the Meowmere sword.

The Meowmere originated in the dungeon delving side scroller Terraria, but now has found its way into the quaint world of Stardew Valley. This item was left out of the official patch note, but several players have already managed to acquire the sword and confirmed its existence.

Considering this item was meant to be a secret of Patch 1.6, getting the Meowmere is significantly harder than your average sword. To get this weapon, you need to first find two other items. If you’re trying to get this rare sword, below are the steps that you need to follow.

What you need to get the Meowmere in Stardew Valley

To get the Meowmere sword in Stardew Valley, you need to find two items: the Ancient Doll and Faraway Stone. You first need to find the Ancient Doll, as it needs to be ultimately sacrificed to get the Faraway Stone.

With the Faraway Stone in tow, you can venture into the Wizard Tower basement and place the Faraway Stone at the base of a Terraria shrine. Once this is done, a brief cutscene will play out that shows a cat walking through an interdimensional portal, gifting you the Meowmere Sword.

Where to get the Ancient Doll in Stardew Valley

Fishing crates are a potential source of the Ancient Doll, but you can expect to farm for quite a while before finding this rare item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first step to get the Meowmere is to find the Ancient Doll. The Ancient Doll is a rare artifact item with one of the lowest drop rates in the entire game. Thankfully, there are a few different methods to achieving this rare drop.

The first and most straightforward way to get the Ancient Doll is to dig at any of the following locations: the Mountain, Bus Stop, Cindersap Forest, and Pelican Town. I recommend farming at either the Mountain or Cindersap Forest, as both locations have a slightly higher chance of spawning this item.

If you don’t feel like mining, then you can also try to get it from fishing crates. Although I personally find fishing much more enjoyable, I would discourage this method as it has a less than one percent chance to spawn from a fishing crate. Jas, Leo, and Vincent can all also gift this item to you during the Feast of the Winter Star event.

How to get the Faraway Stone in Stardew Valley

The lava pit at level 100 in the mines is a great place to cast away your Ancient Doll. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

No matter your method, your next task in the quest to get the Meowmere sword in Stardew Valley is the sacrifice the Ancient Doll. You can do this by delving into the mines below and descending to level 100.

From here, you need to find a pit of lava. Any pit will do, and thankfully there’s no shortage of options this far down. Even though you might cherish this rare item, you’ll then need to throw the Ancient Doll into the lava to get the Faraway Stone.

A brief cutscene will play out before you’re rewarded with the Faraway Stone, and again Terraria faithful might recognize a familiar sight. With the Faraway Stone, now only one task remains.

Where to get the Meowmere sword in Stardew Valley

An interdimensional cat will assure you that you’ve finally completed your long quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With the Faraway Stone in your inventory, go back to Pelican Town and walk over to the Wizard Tower. Go into the basement, and you should see a new patch of green vines in the far right corner.

Carefully place the Faraway Stone at the base of this vine and you’ll see one final cutscene. This brief cutscene will show a cat walking out of a portal, seemingly leading to Terraria, and placing a sword at your feet. Finally, you have your Meowmere sword.

