Star Wars: Battlefront Classic release countdown: Exact start time and date

Star Wars: Battlefront is one of the games that shaped my late childhood, so you know I’m excited for the new Battlefront Classic Collection to drop. Here’s how long we have to wait until we get a blaster or a lightsaber back in our hands.

It’s been 20 long years since the release of the first Star Wars: Battlefront, and while EA relaunched the series in the 2010s, the new entries didn’t stack up to the iconic Pandemic Studios titles. We’re getting another chance to relive the glory days on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

When can you get your hands on the game, though? Here are the release times in your time zone.

It’s time to get back into the action. Image via Aspyr

When does the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection release?

The Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection releases on March 14, 2024. The collection includes both Battlefront titles from the early 2000s, with bonus maps and heroes.

The game will be released at 11 pm CT on Wednesday, March 13. In other time zones, this will be:

9 pm PT (March 13)

12 am ET (March 14)

4 am GMT (March 14)

We’ve included a countdown below so you can see how long you need to wait for the game to unlock.

You can already preload the game if you’ve purchased it on Xbox or PlayStation, meaning you can jump straight into the action when it unlocks. I for one can’t wait to get into the 64-player online modes and do battle on the Death Star, in Naboo, or on the dusty plains of Tatooine.

