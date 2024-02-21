Classic Star Wars Battlefront returns with online multiplayer, lands on all platforms in March

The iconic, classic Star Wars Battlefront experience is returning in less than a month, with 64-player online multiplayer support, all the features and modes from both titles made by Pandemic Studios, and even some new bits of content.

Recommended Videos

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, developed by Aspyr, will be released on March 14 for Steam, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch. The collection includes both Battlefront I and II and features both game’s campaigns, maps, heroes, and the popular modes Galactic Conquest and Hero Assault.

Hero Assault is receiving an expansion as it will be playable on all ground maps, including some iconic maps that were once not playable. Players will be able to square off with their favorite heroes on maps like the Death Star, the Wookie homeworld Kashyyyk, the clone facilities on Kamino, and the lush urban Naboo.

The biggest draw perhaps for the Battlefront Classic Collection is the restoration of online multiplayer play that supports up to 64 players on the game’s largest maps. Players will be able to play in both ground-level combat and in-space dogfights. Both the original games that are currently on Steam do “technically” support multiplayer and have for a couple of years, but players who have attempted to play them have routinely run into connection errors and crashes.

While the remade Battlefront titles from EA and DICE released in the 2010s received a mixed response, the original games from Pandemic Studios had a much more positive critical response. Aspyr has been responsible for the porting of several older Star Wars games to newer platforms, primarily to the Switch, in recent years. The company was also originally slated to develop the remake of Knights of the Old Republic, though the status of that project is currently undetermined.

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection releases on March 14 for $35.01.