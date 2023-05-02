How to find and beat the Oggdo Bogdo in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will encounter various types of enemies, and often have to fight multiple opponents at once. Some of the enemies were featured in Jedi Fallen Order, and one of them includes Oggdo Bogdo from Bogano.

Despite being a familiar enemy, Oggdo Bogdo is one of the toughest bosses in Jedi Survivor. You need to know how to defeat this creature to progress.

Jedi Survivor follows the narrative of Cal Kestis after the events of Fallen Order. You start the game with most of Cal’s abilities and collect several different items like stim upgrades and Essence Crystals to improve your character’s maximum Force and health. As you progress through the story, tougher enemies will appear—including the fearsome Oggdo Bogdo—and you need to unlock abilities from the Skill Tree to make Cal stronger.

Keep in mind that Oggdo Bogdo can be a tricky enemy to beat at higher difficulties, so make sure to boost up your character before heading into this fight. The Oggdo Bogdo fight doesn’t happen right away as you need to defeat the Spawn of Oggdo first. Once that’s done, you’ll need to interact with a Force Tear to face both Oggdo Bogdo and the Spawn.

Here’s where to find Oggdo Bogdo and the Spawn of Oggdo in Jedi Survivor.

Where to find Spawn of Oggdo Bogdo in Jedi: Survivor

To unlock the Oggdo Bogdo fight, you must first defeat the Spawn of Oggdo. This creature is a legendary enemy in Jedi Survivor, and you will encounter it at Fort Kah’Lin on Koboh. Check the map image above to see the exact location.

You will find multiple Droid enemies at this location. It’s best to eliminate them quickly before you fall down into the boss arena. The Droids will shoot at Cal if they manage to fall down in the arena, so it is ideal to deal with them before starting the Spawn of Oggdo fight.

The Spawn of Oggdo has a few signature attacks you need to keep an eye out for. Like other enemies, this creature has a set of red attacks which are unblockable, and normal attacks that can be parried. Here are the red unlockable attacks you need to watch out for while fighting the Spawn of Oggdo.

Tongue pull – The easiest red attack of Spawn of Oggdo is the tongue pull, and this can be avoided by simply double-jumping out of the vicinity. If you get caught, the creature pulls you in for a bite which significantly reduces health.

– The easiest red attack of Spawn of Oggdo is the tongue pull, and this can be avoided by simply double-jumping out of the vicinity. If you get caught, the creature pulls you in for a bite which significantly reduces health. Jumping stomp – For this attack, the Spawn of Oggdo leaps forward, and the jumping stomp impacts the area where it lands. Try to use the Dash ability to dodge from underneath the creature after it leaps.

– For this attack, the Spawn of Oggdo leaps forward, and the jumping stomp impacts the area where it lands. Try to use the Dash ability to dodge from underneath the creature after it leaps. Delayed recoiled jump – The second type of jump attack involves a delayed lunge, where the Spawn of Oggdo recoils back before leaping towards Cal.

– The second type of jump attack involves a delayed lunge, where the Spawn of Oggdo recoils back before leaping towards Cal. Fast walk with a lunging bite – Perhaps the toughest unblockable attack for this creature is the lunging bite it performs after a fast walk. You will notice the creature pacing towards you, and within a second it lunges ahead to bite Cal.

Apart from these unblockable moves, the Spawn of Oggdo also has a few normal attacks like the forward lunge, double bite, and vomit spit. The Vomit attack deals damage slowly, allowing you to get in a few hits before moving from the spot. You can parry the normal bites, and doing this will allow you to get a few hits in quick succession.

During my playthrough, I tried all five Stances against Spawn of Oggdo and Oggdo Bogdo, and the Dual Wield is by far the best lightsaber Stance to use for these fights.

The strategy to defeat the Spawn of Oggdo should be to sprint around in circles around the creature. Evade its red attacks by double jumping and dashing out of the way at the precise moment.

If you are using the Dual Wield Stance, attacks like the Backstep Slash, and Serpent’s Bite function brilliantly to deal close-range melee damage. Similarly, skills like Dancing Blades and Twin Vipers use the lightsaber throw technique to get regular hits while keeping you at a safe distance. I recommend unlocking these abilities from the Skill Tree before facing this enemy.

Where to start Oggdo Bogdo fight in Jedi: Survivor

After defeating the Spawn of Oggdo, interact with the Force Echo frog in the boss arena. Exit the arena, and return to the Rambler’s Reach Outpost to visit Doma’s shop.

You will find a small frog from Spawn’s arena sitting beside Doma. Interact with the creature, and a Force Tear will appear inside Doma’s shop. Once it appears, interact with the Force Tear to fight Oggdo Bogdo and the Spawn of Oggdo together.

How to defeat Oggdo Bogdo in Jedi: Survivor

The Force Tear takes you to another arena where Cal must fight the Spawn of Oggdo and Oggdo Bogdo at once. Since you have already fought the Spawn, I suggest starting with that creature.

To isolate the Spawn of Oggdo, lock on to the creature, and sprint around the arena in a circle. You want to focus the attacks on the Spawn of Oggdo to eliminate this creature first but stay mindful as Oggdo Bogdo will strike you at the same time.

Oggdo Bogdo’s moves are quite similar to the Spawn of Oggdo. This creature performs a swift forward bite, a jumping lunge, a stomp, and a tongue attack for its red unblockable moves. You can check all the red unblockable attacks in the gallery above to see which animations to keep an eye out for. I recommend following the same strategy with Oggdo Bogdo as well since these two opponents have similar moves. Circle around the arena to stay mobile, double jump during the tongue attacks, and dash aside when Oggdo Bogdo performs jumping moves.

Parry the bite attacks to create openings, and make sure to use the lightsaber throw combos when your Force Meter is ready. As for healing, Oggdo Bogdo can cut down Cal’s health in half with a couple of bites, so keep using the stims.

Defeating both these creatures will complete the Fractured History Force Tear, and you can always return to Doma’s shop to fight them again for better timing.