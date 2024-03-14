Category:
All Star Wars Unlimited Spark of Rebellion cards worth money, prices, and rarities

Find the best chase cards within Star Wars Unlimited Spark of Rebellion.
Published: Mar 14, 2024
Abine pointing a blaster in Mandalorian armor
A new Star Wars TCG dropped in March called Spark of Rebellion, published by Fantasy Flight Games, with multiple cards worth over $100.

The first Star Wars Unlimited set, Spark of Rebellion, arrived in local game stores as a tabletop TCG on March 8. Much like the TCG Magic: The Gathering, there are multiple formats players can dive into like Draft and Sealed play, along with Twin Suns and Premier Constructed. You can crack Star Wars Spark of Rebellion cards through Prerelease box kits, a Starter box kit, a booster box with booster packs that can be bought individually, and a Weekly Play kit designed for casual players. 

What are the Star Wars Spark of Rebellion card rarities?

Leia preparing for battle on data screens
Know the cards you can pull. Image via Fantasy Flight Games

Each Spark of Rebellion booster pack contains 16 cards, of which one is a Leader and another is a Base. You’ll find nine Common, three Uncommon, and at least one Rare or Legendary card rarity in every Star Wars Unlimited booster pack. You also have the chance to pull one foil card of any rarity, making it possible for a second Rare or Legendary card can be included in your booster pack. 

What are the Star Wars Unlimited card variants in Spark of Rebellion?

There are two main variants within the Star Wars Unlimited TCG: Hyperspace and Showcase. Each of these has foil variants as well. A Hyperspace treatment is similar to a full art version in MTG, having no borders and the text in a floating box under the main image. Any Spark of Rebellion card can have a Hyperspace variant, including Leaders and Bases.

Showcase variants are limited to Leader cards, displaying a foil borderless alternative art with floating text boxes too. Of all the Spark of Rebellion cards, foil Showcase variants are the rarest to pull from a Star Wars Unlimited booster pack. 

What are the Star Wars Unlimited booster pack odds for Spark of Rebellion?

There are seven types of cards you can pull from a Star Wars Unlimited booster pack. Here are the Spark of Rebellion pull rate odds for each variant, according to Fantasy Flight Games.

Star Wars Spark of Rebellion cardsOdds of pulling in Spark of Rebellion booster pack
RegularMost common
FoilOne per pack
LegendaryOne in eight booster packs
HyperspaceTwo in three booster packs
Hyperspace Rare or LegendaryOne in 50 booster packs
Foil Hyperspace Rare or LegendaryOne in 50 booster packs
ShowcaseOne in 12 booster pack boxes

Top prices of all Star Wars Spark of Rebellion cards

Boba Fett standing with gun raised next to starship
Pull a Showcase for a card worth money. Image via Fantasy Flight Games

Following the release of Spark of Rebellion, there are 15 cards priced above $100 on the secondary market, according to TCGPlayer. All prices are subject to change daily, especially over time as more cards are cracked from Star Wars Unlimited booster packs. We’ll update prices around one month after the official release of Spark of Rebellion.

Most expensive Spark of the Rebellion Showcase cards

Star Wars Spark of Rebellion cardAverage price on secondary market
Boba Fett, Collecting the Bounty Showcase #265Around $650 with a market price of $450
Sabine Wren, Galvanized Revolutionary Showcase #264Around $255 with a market price of $315
Emperor Palpatine, Galatic Ruler Showcase #257Around $260 with market price of $300
Han Solo, Audacious Smuggler Showcase #267Around $220 with market price of $255
Leia Organa, Alliance General Showcase #260Around $300 with market price of $250
Iden Versio, Inferno Squad Commander Showcase #254Around $210 with market price of $230
Grand Admiral Thrawn, Patient and Insightful Showcase #266Around $180 with market price of $200
Jyn Erso, Resisting Oppression Showcase #268Around $130 with market price of$182
Hera Syndulla, Spectre Two Showcase #259Around $165 with market price of $175
Grand Inquisitor, Hunting the Jedi Showcase #261Around $125 with market price of $175
Cassian Andor, Dedicated to the Rebellion Showcase #263Around $125 with market price of $160
Grand Moff Tarkin, Oversector Governor Showcase #258Around $145 with market price of $145
Chewbacca, Walking Carpet Showcase #255Around $180 with market price of $145
Director Krennic, Aspiring to Authority Showcase #253Around $130 with market price of $140
Chirrut Imwe, One with the Force Showcase #256Around $130 with market price of $120

Most expensive Spark of the Rebellion regular and Hyperspace cards

Star Wars Spark of Rebellion cardAverage price on secondary market
Darth Vader, Commanding the First Legion Hyperspace #351Around $95 and $160 for foil
Darth Vader, Commanding the First Legion #87Around $80 and $75 for foil
Boba Fett, Disintegrator Hyperspace #442Around $65 and $150 foil
Boba Fett, Disintegrator #179Around 50 and $55 for foil
Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight Hyperspace #317Around $55 and #130 for foil
Avenger, Hunting Star Destroyer Hyperspace #306Around $25 and $50 for foil
Millennium Falcon, Piece of Junk Hyperspace #455Around $30 and $55 for foil
Fett’s Firespray, Pursuing the Bounty Hyperspace #447Around $25 and $55 for foil
Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight #51Around $20 and $30 for foil
Superlaser Blast Hyperspace #309Around 20 and $60 for foil
