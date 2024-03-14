All Star Wars Unlimited Spark of Rebellion cards worth money, prices, and rarities

A new Star Wars TCG dropped in March called Spark of Rebellion, published by Fantasy Flight Games, with multiple cards worth over $100.

The first Star Wars Unlimited set, Spark of Rebellion, arrived in local game stores as a tabletop TCG on March 8. Much like the TCG Magic: The Gathering, there are multiple formats players can dive into like Draft and Sealed play, along with Twin Suns and Premier Constructed. You can crack Star Wars Spark of Rebellion cards through Prerelease box kits, a Starter box kit, a booster box with booster packs that can be bought individually, and a Weekly Play kit designed for casual players.

What are the Star Wars Spark of Rebellion card rarities?

Know the cards you can pull. Image via Fantasy Flight Games

Each Spark of Rebellion booster pack contains 16 cards, of which one is a Leader and another is a Base. You’ll find nine Common, three Uncommon, and at least one Rare or Legendary card rarity in every Star Wars Unlimited booster pack. You also have the chance to pull one foil card of any rarity, making it possible for a second Rare or Legendary card can be included in your booster pack.

What are the Star Wars Unlimited card variants in Spark of Rebellion?

There are two main variants within the Star Wars Unlimited TCG: Hyperspace and Showcase. Each of these has foil variants as well. A Hyperspace treatment is similar to a full art version in MTG, having no borders and the text in a floating box under the main image. Any Spark of Rebellion card can have a Hyperspace variant, including Leaders and Bases.

Showcase variants are limited to Leader cards, displaying a foil borderless alternative art with floating text boxes too. Of all the Spark of Rebellion cards, foil Showcase variants are the rarest to pull from a Star Wars Unlimited booster pack.

What are the Star Wars Unlimited booster pack odds for Spark of Rebellion?

There are seven types of cards you can pull from a Star Wars Unlimited booster pack. Here are the Spark of Rebellion pull rate odds for each variant, according to Fantasy Flight Games.

Star Wars Spark of Rebellion cards Odds of pulling in Spark of Rebellion booster pack Regular Most common Foil One per pack Legendary One in eight booster packs Hyperspace Two in three booster packs Hyperspace Rare or Legendary One in 50 booster packs Foil Hyperspace Rare or Legendary One in 50 booster packs Showcase One in 12 booster pack boxes

Top prices of all Star Wars Spark of Rebellion cards

Pull a Showcase for a card worth money. Image via Fantasy Flight Games

Following the release of Spark of Rebellion, there are 15 cards priced above $100 on the secondary market, according to TCGPlayer. All prices are subject to change daily, especially over time as more cards are cracked from Star Wars Unlimited booster packs. We’ll update prices around one month after the official release of Spark of Rebellion.

Most expensive Spark of the Rebellion Showcase cards

Star Wars Spark of Rebellion card Average price on secondary market Boba Fett, Collecting the Bounty Showcase #265 Around $650 with a market price of $450 Sabine Wren, Galvanized Revolutionary Showcase #264 Around $255 with a market price of $315 Emperor Palpatine, Galatic Ruler Showcase #257 Around $260 with market price of $300 Han Solo, Audacious Smuggler Showcase #267 Around $220 with market price of $255 Leia Organa, Alliance General Showcase #260 Around $300 with market price of $250 Iden Versio, Inferno Squad Commander Showcase #254 Around $210 with market price of $230 Grand Admiral Thrawn, Patient and Insightful Showcase #266 Around $180 with market price of $200 Jyn Erso, Resisting Oppression Showcase #268 Around $130 with market price of$182 Hera Syndulla, Spectre Two Showcase #259 Around $165 with market price of $175 Grand Inquisitor, Hunting the Jedi Showcase #261 Around $125 with market price of $175 Cassian Andor, Dedicated to the Rebellion Showcase #263 Around $125 with market price of $160 Grand Moff Tarkin, Oversector Governor Showcase #258 Around $145 with market price of $145 Chewbacca, Walking Carpet Showcase #255 Around $180 with market price of $145 Director Krennic, Aspiring to Authority Showcase #253 Around $130 with market price of $140 Chirrut Imwe, One with the Force Showcase #256 Around $130 with market price of $120

Most expensive Spark of the Rebellion regular and Hyperspace cards

Star Wars Spark of Rebellion card Average price on secondary market Darth Vader, Commanding the First Legion Hyperspace #351 Around $95 and $160 for foil Darth Vader, Commanding the First Legion #87 Around $80 and $75 for foil Boba Fett, Disintegrator Hyperspace #442 Around $65 and $150 foil Boba Fett, Disintegrator #179 Around 50 and $55 for foil Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight Hyperspace #317 Around $55 and #130 for foil Avenger, Hunting Star Destroyer Hyperspace #306 Around $25 and $50 for foil Millennium Falcon, Piece of Junk Hyperspace #455 Around $30 and $55 for foil Fett’s Firespray, Pursuing the Bounty Hyperspace #447 Around $25 and $55 for foil Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight #51 Around $20 and $30 for foil Superlaser Blast Hyperspace #309 Around 20 and $60 for foil

