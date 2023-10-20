Spider-Man 2’s new fall damage option looks absolutely brutal

The fall may give vertigo, but it's nothing compared to the splat sound of the impact.

The much anticipated Spider-Man 2 is here, with more new features than one can count. Among those new features is the option to take severe fall damage. Let’s just say you better practice your web-slinging, or Peter Parker will literally be tasting the New York pavement.

Insomniac Games has in recent years captivated Marvel fans and video game players alike with the very successful Spider-Man (2018) and the even more successful Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020). The only way the game developers could outdo themselves was by finishing the trilogy with not one but two Spider-Men.

With all the excitement right before its release, game testers and critics have been goofing around to see all the fun things these two Spider-Dudes can actually do. It turns out, they can do just about anything, including taking serious fall damage. The fall from high New York skyscrapers all the way down to the asphalt streets can give a slight sense of vertigo at first, but it’s nothing compared to the brutal splat sound of Spider-Man’s impact on the floor.

Speaking of smashing against the floor, there is one very easy trophy players can unlock as soon as they start the game. When Spider-Man, doesn’t matter if it’s Peter Parker or Miles Morales, falls on the ground from a high distance while spinning in the air, players can unlock an in-game trophy named “Splat.” Obviously, the fall damage option needs to be turned on while performing this dreadful yet highly entertaining stunt.

Players can, of course, choose an easier game mode in the settings menu. But for those who like to play on the edge with an extra bit of danger and realism, the fall damage option is the right choice. If occasionally, Peter Parker or Miles Morales does fall, at least it will be in the most entertaining and spectacular fashion.

All the web-slinging fun of Spider-Man 2 with breathtakingly realistic graphics is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

About the author