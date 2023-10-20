Switching between Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 is one of the best features of the sequel. Mixing up your swinging style is a blast and completing the various missions dedicated to each character will more than likely fill up your time.

If you’re looking to stick to one particular character for a period of time, you’ll be able to. But, at least for the first few hours, I spent my time mixing it up to get a feel for both and how they’ve changed since their solo titles.

With each character comes certain moves and voice lines which make them feel unique. Also, you’ll be able to customize their Spider-Man 2 suits to match what you think works for them. This means you’ll likely have a favorite character based on their suit, like me.

Here’s how to swap between the two webslinging heroes in Spider-Man 2.

How to switch between Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2

This is a simple and quick process, but it can be easily forgotten after you’ve been consumed by Sandman battles throughout New York. Chopping and changing between Peter and Miles can be done by swiping left on your TouchPad.

Once you’ve done this, a menu will appear. You can select to change to Peter if you’re playing Miles and vice versa. Press the square button on your PS5 controller to switch between the two at your leisure.

Sometimes you can’t change. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When can I not switch between Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2?

You won’t be able to switch between the two at various stages throughout the main story in Spider-Man 2. However, if you’re wandering the streets and tackling random crimes, you’ll be able to switch as you please.

Certain missions will switch you automatically, but otherwise, the Spider-Man 2 world is your oyster. If you can’t change, it’s because you need to play as one particular character.

About the author