Is Carnage in Spider-Man 2?

With Venom raining down chaos in New York City, is there room for one more Symbiote in Spider-Man 2 to cause some Carnage?

Imagine Venom, but a lot more red, and potentially even more destructive and unhinged—that’s Carnage. Also a Symbiote, Carnage behaves like Venom does, it’s a parasite that latches onto a host and imbues them with superpowers.

2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage not only saw the return of Tom Hardy’s dual role as Venom and Eddie Brock, but Carnage was also introduced. With that being said, does Carnage appear during Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 as well?

Does Carnage appear in Spider-Man 2?

Does Spidey face the wrath of Carnage? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We officially have to declare that no, Carnage is not in Spider-Man 2, but its host is identified, and we do see the parasite itself.

Carnage’s most famous host is serial killer Cletus Kasady—leader of the cult known as “The Flame.” Completionist players who tick off side missions will no doubt come to the end of the optional side missions featuring The Flame and see the teaser during the ending.

Kasady escapes the clutches of Peter Parker and Yuri Watanabe AKA Wraith. During a monolog to Spider-Man, Kasady produces a tube containing a Symbiote. Not only that, but he also speaks a rather profound and eyebrow-raising line.

“And when the Crimson Hour rolls over this Earth, it shall bring truth, judgment, and Carnage.”

If there is a Spider-Man 3, with the future of the series up in the air due to Wolverine, then it’s very possible that Carnage will ensue.