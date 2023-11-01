How to get the last EMF Experiment in Spider-Man 2

EMF Experiments are collectible side missions in Spider-Man 2 that unlock after you complete the Healing The World Main Story mission, but they don’t all unlock simultaneously. The final EMF Experiment, in particular, doesn’t unlock until much later in the game.

So, if you’ve solved the first eight EMF Experiment puzzles and you’re looking for the last one, stop looking. It’ll come to you when the time is right. Let me explain.

Oh, but before I do, there is a HUGE SPOILER ahead. I’m saving it for the last paragraph so you can read the rest of the guide and find out how to get the previous EMF Experiment without spoilers. But if you’re curious, read the whole guide.

Where to find the final EMF puzzle in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man’s Spidey-Sense tells him it’s in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final EMF Experiment is located in Peter Parker’s garage at the house he inherited from his aunt May, but you can’t just go there and get it at any time. It only unlocks once you’ve finished the main story and the credits have rolled.

Yes, the last EMF Experiment is one of those post-credit scenes that Marvel is so fond of putting in both its movies and its games.

How to unlock the final EMF experiment

So, to get the last EMF Experiment, play through the main story and make sure you’ve got all of the other EMF Experiments. Once you’ve met both conditions, you’ll get a message from MJ (does nobody call her Mary Jane anymore?) telling you a package is waiting for you in the garage back home. A marker for the Emily-May Foundation EMF Experiment will appear on your map and HUD, and you can then solve that EMF puzzle.

To unlock the final EMF Experiment, you must:

Complete all other EMF Experiments

Roll Credits

Head to Pete’s house after MJ calls

Enter the garage and interact with the package by pressing the triangl buttone

Plug the thumb drive into the computer and watch the video message from Harry.

Now, further details and spoilers lie ahead.

How to complete all EMF Experiments in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Actual screens of the post-credits mission would have been too spoiler-ish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reason you can’t get the final EMF Experiment until the end of the main story is that it’s only at the end of the main story that Peter transforms his garage into an EMF lab, and because solving the final EMF Experiment plays a video message from Harry.

So what, you may wonder? Well, it’s a big deal because, by that point, Harry is in a deep coma. And that’s the spoiler you’ve been sufficiently warned about by now, so don’t come crying to me.