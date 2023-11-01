All EMF Experiment locations in Spider-Man 2

The last one is particularly tricky.

EMF Experiments are collectible side missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that unlock after you complete the Healing The World Main Story mission. They won’t all be displayed on your map at first, though, so you’ll need to find them yourself.

Alternatively, you could check the maps and descriptions in this handy guide to where to find every EMF Experiment in the game. Every EMF Experiment you complete earns 700 XP, three Rare Tech Parts, and 140 Tech Parts. That’s a way more generous haul of loot than for the Prowler Stashes.

Anyway, here’s where to find them all.

What are EMF Experiments?

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are nine EMF experiments in total that detail improvements in science brought forward by the Emily May Foundation to improve the growth of some plants, help combat the bees going extinct, and other environmental uses.

Unlike other collectibles, EMF Experiments won’t all appear spawn on the map simultaneously. There’s a loose narrative order to them. If you visit one of the locations indicated below and no EMF Experiment appears, you must complete all currently available EMF Experiments first.

Where to find every EMF Experiment in Spider-Man 2

Here’s the four on the northern half of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports And the other five are on the south half. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Central Park EMF Experiment Locations

The Central Park: Energy EMF Experiment is in Harlem, very close to the northwest corner of Central Park. Find it on the roof of a large reddish building built at a different angle from the usual New York grid.

The Central Park: Bee Drones EMF Experiment is on the border of Central Park and the Upper West Side. It’s just across the street from the park on the roof of an old building with fancy arches at the top of its walls.

Hell’s Kitchen EMF Experiment Location

The Portside: Plant Science EMF Experiment is in the northwest corner of Hell’s Kitchen. It’s in a rooftop garden on the lowest roof of a large building opposite the second pier from the top (“top” being furthest north).

Little Odessa EMF Experiment Location

The Queens Apiary: Bee Drones EMF Experiment is at a rooftop apiary (a place with a lot of beehives) in the southeast corner of Little Odessa.

Chinatown EMF Experiment Location

The Little Tokyo: Plant Science EMF Experiment is on a rooftop garden in the northwest part of Chinatown.

Financial District EMF Experiment Location

The Two Bridges: Plant Science EMF Experiment is on the roof of a large, ordinary-looking redbrick building near the Brooklyn Bridge on the southeast side of the Financial District.

Downtown Brooklyn EMF Experiment Locations

The Brooklyn Heights: Energy EMF Experiment is in northern Downtown Brooklyn, close to the Manhattan Bridge. It’s on a rooftop without a garden on the north side of the bridge.

The Prospect Park: Bee Drones EMF Experiment is in the middle of Downtown Brooklyn, on the western edge of Prospect Park (close to where you may or may not have already found Grandpa Earl). Find it on the roof of a relatively small (by New York standards) apartment block.

Final EMF Experiment location in Spider-Man 2

If you’ve got all of the above eight EMF Experiments and can’t find the last one, then there’s a reason for that: You won’t be able to find it after you have completed the main story and the credits have rolled.

The EMF Experiments plotline ties into the ending of the main story in a particular way. I’m not going to spoil how exactly, but I will say that you’ll eventually be able to find the Emily-May Foundation EMF experiment at your house in Astoria.