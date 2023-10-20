Spider-Man 2 is packed to the brim with collectibles and gear set on making your Spidey life a hell of a lot easier. This is why finding Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2 can be a valuable self-designated side-quest for all gamers.

While it shares a similar name to regular Tech Parts, its rare alternative can be used for other means. These particular materials can be found in a selection of areas and will require effort to get as many as possible.

Odds are, you’ll spend your waking hours gathering things like regular and Rare Tech Parts, as well as Hero Tokens and City Tokens. Don’t stress, we’re here to tell you all you need to know about these items.

What are Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2?

Rare Tech Parts can be used to upgrade your gear in Spider-Man 2. These work in the same vein as Tech Parts, but are designated to specific things. This particular resource can be used to upgrade things like Gadgets. You’ll be able to use them on Web Shooters, Upshots, Web Grabbers, Sonic Burst, and Ricochet Webs.

How to get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2

Land here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Easy win. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rare Tech Parts are available once you’ve completed a few missions in Spider-Man 2. As you progress through the main story you’ll be able to attempt things like Prowler Stashes, which reward you with Rare Tech Parts once they’re done.

Here’s where you can get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2:

Hunter Blinds

Unidentified Targets

Prowler Stashes

EMF Experiments

If you’re trying to get as many as possible in the early stages of your playthrough, I completed countless Prowler Stashes. These are simple to do and will help you rack up more than a fair share.

To find Prowler Stashes while you’re swinging around in Spider-Man 2, locate buildings with a purple perimeter. You’ll have to complete the mission to be rewarded, but they’re usually quite easy to find and won’t take much time.

