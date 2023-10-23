How to find Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2’s upgrading system requires certain collectible items to get you looking your best. This is where Hero Tokens come in, and they’re worth investing time into finding.

There are various tokens to collect throughout your travels, with each token or part contributing to an appearance, or gadget upgrade. You’ll be able to accrue as many tokens and parts as possible as you fight the never-ending stream of henchmen and hunters at every corner in your journeys across New York City.

What are Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2

Want your gear to be its best? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hero Tokens are used for upgrading suit tech and Gadgets in Spider-Man 2. Like City Tokens or Rare and non-rare Tech Parts, they’re used to bolster Miles and Peter, setting you up for the difficult challenges ahead. You need Hero Tokens to improve your fighting ability, making it easier to fight the various bosses who appear later in Spider-Man 2.

How to get Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2

Look for these icons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These Hero Tokens can be found by completing certain missions in Spider-Man 2. At the start of the game, you’ll be allowed to tackle crime reports and improve your district’s progress. By finishing this, you’ll be rewarded with Hero Tokens.

Another efficient way to collect Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2 is to complete the Mysterium Challenges. These will appear after you’ve gone to the carnival with MJ and Harry, and be available in certain areas around the map.

If you’re looking to get Hero Tokens as fast as possible, I completed almost every Mysterium challenge as soon as I saw them. These only take a few minutes, but they’re typically quite easy to do, all while maintaining an entertaining element to boot. This means it feels like less of a grind. They will reward you fairly, and quickly.

The best thing about the Spider-Man 2’s Mysterium challenges is you’ll be able to do them again for more tokens too; all you have to do is beat your time.

