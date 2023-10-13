Good news web-slingers: Spider-Man 2 is now available to preload

It’s almost here. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to release next Friday, Oct. 20, and as of Oct. 13, the game is already available to preload for those who have pre-ordered it.

Marvel, and especially the Spider-Man franchise, have a huge community of fans, and when it comes to the most-anticipated games of 2023, Spider-Man 2 is certainly one of them. The first entry in the series was released in 2018, and set a new bar for comic book video games. After Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ release in 2020, fans are eager to return to New York as their favorite web-slingers.

ICYMI: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for pre-load. Download it now to start playing immediately when it unlocks on October 20th!#BeGreaterTogether #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/gsviXvZTa4 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 13, 2023

Insomniac Games’ work has been praised by both comic book fans and average players alike. Both games’ rich story, enjoyable traversing system, and character progression are just a few positive aspects of the first two games, and they are getting polished in Spider-Man 2.

The story itself is likely the most anticipated feature of the upcoming game. It’s set to feature three iconic Spider-Man villains—Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and The Lizard. While these three will definitely steal the show, especially since their plots are intertwined with each other, judging by the trailers, other villains, like Mysterio, have also been teased.

We know Spidey fans are excited because we are the fans. But, be wary when browsing social media looking for some more Spider-Man-related content. Spoilers have started to make their way to Reddit and X by the end of September. But, for a week or so, they have been flooding these platforms. Despite being cautious, we already got some of the story ruined, unfortunately. If you don’t want to share our fate, better stay away from social media for the next week.

