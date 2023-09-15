Spider-Man 2 fans convinced they’ve found confirmation of another villain

Excitement levels continue to rise for the release of Spider-Man 2 and a fresh gameplay trailer from PlayStation’s State of Play on Sept. 14 provided plenty of talking points, including a possible new villain.

Insomniac Games revealed that there will be a whopping 65 suits to collect in the game for Peter Parker and Miles Morales while teasing the inclusion of more villains than what we have seen so far.

Previous trailers have showcased Kraven the Hunter, Venom, and the Lizard among those you’ll face off against while playing as the two Spideys, while others are yet to be confirmed—although fans are convinced they’ve found a fresh reveal.

During the gameplay trailer, which highlighted the new fast travel mechanics and the ability to switch between Peter and Miles on the fly, we also got an overview of the map, which appeared to hint at the inclusion of a fan-favorite villain.

Highlighted among the side quests, which are now shown clearly in the overworld following upgrades to the lenses in both suits, was a mysterious green diamond with an eye inside which many concluded to be a hint for Mysterio.

The colors and the eye match up, although it’s intriguing that a green eye is also very similar to what fans have seen with Doctor Strange, particularly with the Eye of Agamotto, so could Insomniac Games be hiding the inclusion of another big hero?

That seems unlikely, though not impossible, and another hint about Mysterio was again provided later in the trailer after an unnamed character was shown standing in front of the same green colors while donning purple clothes that again fit Mysterio’s color scheme.

Though it’s not confirmed, it seems increasingly likely that Mysterio is one of the villains in Spider-Man 2, particularly as he was one of the earliest entries into Spider-Man’s gallery of Rogues in the comics but one we are yet to see in the game.

The original Spider-Man game from Insomniac featured a bolstering roster of villains and it would be a massive surprise if the sequel did not follow suit.

