Spider-Man 2 will include many villains and even more new suits

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to arrive midway through October with a wide array of new suits and villains to keep you entertained. A total of 60 new suits will be available, all with the ability to be tailored to your liking.

Players be able to acquire over 200 different variations of these suits and take on the likes of confirmed villains such as Kraven the Hunter, Venom, and Lizard. They’ll also be set for an experience intertwining Miles Morales and Peter Parker’s story as they navigate a thug-ridden New York.

New mechanics will be a feature to look forward to as well. The all-new web-wing mechanic allows players to “traverse the city in a whole new way and at faster speeds,” according to Spider-Man 2’s senior creative director Bryan Intihar.

Players be able to unlock these new Spider-Man suits as they progress through the main story. By exploring areas of the city and completing challenges, they’ll be able to bolster your attire collection.

Mid-town High School and Brooklyn Vison’s Academy will be explorable locations for both protagonists. Players now also have the luxury of switching between Parker and Morales mid-game and at almost any time.

New storylines will be available as players progress through Spider-Man 2. Players will notice visual cues prompting them to tackle nearby opponents.

Things like Kraven the Hunter’s talon-drones, and mysterious Spider-bots will appear while players swing from building to building, giving them the opportunity to get close to danger.

While it’s not clear what extra villains Spider-Man 2 will unveil, Sept. 14’s Expanded Marvel’s New York trailer hinted at characters “not yet seen in the Spider-Man universe.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available only on the PS5 and is still on track for its Oct. 20, 2023 release.

