PSA: Spider-Man 2 leaks and spoilers are everywhere, so be careful

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release is just around the corner, and fans have less than two weeks to wait for its Oct. 20 premiere. Unfortunately, that means spoilers are already flooding the internet.

The franchise has a very large following among gamers, with its community discussing the game on platforms like X and Reddit, where it has a dedicated subreddit. So far, these two apps have been targeted with spoilers, so be careful if you’re browsing any of them if you don’t want to be spoiled.

When it comes to Reddit, the whole subreddit is now almost filled with spoilers. Luckily, these have been properly flagged, so you won’t be able to view them without entering the thread. Still, these vary from story spoilers to leaked costumes, quests, and battles, and leakers only know more.

Venom is one of the new, confirmed villains in Spider-Man 2. But who’s the host? Image via Insomniac Games.

We believe the same thing happens on X if you enter one of the Spider-Man-related hashtags. I actually did once this morning and got spoiled quite heavily, so don’t make my mistake and stay away from them.

Many fans who are eager to find out more about the story have already started to discuss some of them, both on Reddit and X. But, since I’m actually not keen on being spoiled beforehand myself, I haven’t followed suit.

The spoilers actually started leaking by the end of September. But what was then a small rain turned into a real thunderstorm in these couple of days regarding the amount of spoilers online.

When it comes to the Spider-Man 2 story itself, there are likely tons of possible spoilers to be made. The game introduces a few new yet key characters from the Web-slinger’s universe. These include Curt Connors (also known as the Lizard), Kraven the Hunter, Harry Osborn, and the symbiote, which will turn into Venom at some point, judging by the trailers.

Don’t worry, though. If you stay away from X and Reddit for a couple of days, which we know might be hard, you should be fine. All in all, there are just a few days left before Insomniac Games’ newest title officially launches.

