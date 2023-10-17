Does Spider-Man 2 have co-op? Answered

With Peter Parker and Miles Morales confirmed to be sharing the spotlight this time around, it’s perhaps more logical than ever to ask the spicy question—will Spider-Man 2 have co-op?

Here’s everything you need to know on that front.

Can you play co-op in Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not have a co-op mode and is solely a single-player experience.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a single player game,” the official FAQs section of the game’s PlayStation Store listing reads. “You can play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, switching between the heroic Spider-Men on your crime-fighting adventures to experience their individual gameplay abilities and story elements.”

While this might come off as a major letdown for those who prefer to game with friends, it’s certainly not a surprise that Insomniac opted to keep the sequel within the series’ battle-tested boundaries. Of course, the general narrative of “playing it safe,” especially when it comes to decisions made in the public eye, doesn’t generate much excitement.

But, considering the total package Insomniac is known to deliver, from graphics to narrative and combat, it seems Spider-Man 2 will likely be the next title that has players finding the experience is more than enough to keep them entertained solo.

“Quickly swap between both Spider-Men as you explore an expanded Marvel’s New York.” Image via Insomniac Games

While the marketing catchphrase for Spider-Man 2 is “Be Greater. Together,” perhaps giving extra life to outside voices who believe the game should have a multiplayer element, it seems clear that Insomniac’s vision for the game is far from one-dimensional. Rather than simply having the Spider-Men take out the bad guys side-by-side for the entire game, players also will be spending plenty of time switching between Peter and Miles to fight crime across different sections of the expanded map.

Then, once Venom, Kraven, or The Lizard presumably make some noise and it’s time to put the experience earned with each of the Spider-Men to the real test, it will be on the player to rapidly bob and weave between the two heroes and maximize their capabilities on the fly.

Ultimately, with Insomniac Games indeed sticking to its guns with Spider-Man 2, those on PS5 who truly just want to experience a super-hero game with a co-op framework built directly into it should check out titles like Gotham Knights, Marvel’s Avengers, and, eventually, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Were Insomniac to ever announce that it was committed to developing a co-op Spider-Man title, however, it’s safe to say that there would be no lack of interest in it within the gaming sphere.

