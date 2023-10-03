Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have early access?

Can you slip into your Spidey suit early?

If you’re impatient and eager to get hands-on with Spider-Man 2 ahead of its Oct. 20 release date, then you’re likely wondering whether it will have an early access period.

Three years have passed since the rip-roaring success of Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 5. For die-hard fans, that’s a long time, so no doubt there is a large audience who want, maybe even demand, early access to the sequel.

But will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have early access? Read on to find out.

Will Spider-Man 2 have early access?

Reduce your expectations to zero. Image via Insomniac

Unfortunately, Spider-Man 2 doesn’t have any form of early access.

None of the advertised editions of the game include early access, nor has Insomniac announced that such an opportunity will be available.

So whether you’re purchasing the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you will have to wait for its official Oct. 20 release date. On the plus side, there’s not long to wait until Spider-Man 2 is within your grasp, and reviews are imminent.

Be careful, though, because while there is no early access, Spider-Man 2 spoilers are already swinging their way around the world.

