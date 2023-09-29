Webheads, beware: Spider-Man 2 spoilers are slowly starting to appear online 

It’s time to hunker down and prepare for the worst, Spidey fans: spoilers have already begun to leak out for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 three weeks ahead of the game’s launch.

With many reviewers and content creators revealing that they now have their hands on the game, it’s possible that story tidbits could begin leaking out now that the game is in the wild. But some concrete spoils can be found via trophy lists.

Trophy-tracker site TrueTrophies already has Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s trophy list available for all to read, and it’s full of some spoilers for unannounced characters, previously announced characters, and their potential fates.

I won’t be posting any of the spoilers here, because if the previous Marvel’s Spider-Man games are anything to go by, the storyline of Spider-Man 2 will be one of the highlights of the title. With Marvel Games working closely with Insomniac on the story and universe, it’s sure to be another awesome experience that’s best viewed and played by the player unspoiled.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 expands on the first two games by adding two more boroughs of New York City, Brooklyn and Queens, and allowing players to swap between Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they play through the open world.

While playing as one Spider-Man, it’s possible to run into or witness the other fighting crime or swinging through the streets as you do, putting both Peter and Miles at the forefront in a way that celebrates both heroes and their villains.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20.

