One of 2023’s most anticipated games is nearly here. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a few short weeks away and players across the world have pre-ordered it and are counting down the days until they can load it up on their PS5s.

But some gamers like to wait for reviews to make their decisions on games, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The day a review embargo ends is exciting for many as their social media feeds light up with journalists and content creators posting about how they feel about it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a specific embargo date for when the reviews and impressions can begin rolling out. Here’s when the embargo ends.

When is Spider-Man 2 review embargo?

The review and impressions embargo for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ends on Oct. 16 at 9am CT, according to those who have been given access to the game.

Journalists like Geoff Keighley, Paul Tassi, and Greg Miller began posting about receiving early access to the game on Sept. 28, revealing the embargo time they were given by PlayStation and Insomniac Games in terms of posting their reviews and impressions of the highly anticipated superhero sequel.

This means those looking to make a decision on whether or not to pick up the game for PS5 will have four days between the embargo ending and the game’s release to choose to pre-order or not.

Spoiler alert: You’ll probably want to pick up the game either way, judging how the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales were both received as some of the best entries in the superhero genre of all time.

Not only does the awesome storyline crafted by Insomniac Games and Marvel Games continue in Spider-Man 2, but the gameplay is evolving in some amazing, incredible, and ultimate ways.

With the press of a few buttons, players can swap between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a transition that is near-instant. The world map has grown, with Manhattan adding the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn as playable areas.

There are dozens of suits to unlock and use, abilities for both Spider-Men to unlock and level up, and sidequests galore across the map along with the game’s main storyline, offering dozens of hours of entertainment for those who are looking to fully experience the title.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20.

