Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have a New Game Plus mode?

Can you give Spidey a second outing with New Game Plus?

Can you carry on from where you left off in Spider-Man 2 by swinging your way into a New Game Plus save file once you’ve finished Spider-Man 2?

It would be remiss to assume Spider-Man 2 will be getting New Game Plus functionality. Not every game out there has it, although it has become a common practice in the last few years.

One of the key indicators giving fans hope is the original Spider-Man title back in 2018 had it. This wasn’t a launch feature though, arriving as a later addition. So, Marvel fans, are you being treated to a day-one inclusion of New Game Plus? Is it making a fashionably late entrance? Or has Insomniac opted to overlook it altogether?

Does Spider-Man 2 have New Game Pass on launch?

Just look at this scene, of course you’d want to experience it again in New Game Plus. | Image via Insomniac Games.

No, Spider-Man 2 sadly won’t allow players to do New Game Plus at launch. However, it’s been confirmed the open-world title will be getting it in the future.

Again, as we pointed out earlier, Insomniac likely decided to focus on hitting the ground running with a strong launch for the first Spider-Man title and opted to forego certain features. Eventually, New Game Plus was added within six weeks of its launch.

We do know this won’t be the exact case for Spider-Man 2 though, as it will be facing a considerably different time period.

When will New Game Plus be coming to Spider-Man 2?

An Insomniac dev has said New Game Plus isn’t on the agenda right now, but it should be making its debut in Spider-Man 2 “before [the] end of [the] year.”

Insomniac developer James Stevenson communicated through Twitter about Spider-Man 2’s performance via a physical disc. In response, one user asked about New Game Plus and mission replay at launch.

Stevenson replied, “No – we’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1.”

No – we’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1 — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) October 17, 2023

Another follow-up question asked Stevenson if “new game plus will be in this year or next?,” to which he replied, “Should be before end of year.”

New Game Plus is 100 percent coming, just not right away. What we do have from the get-go though is the Spider-Man 2 complete trophy list, as well as the ability to recreate THAT iconic meme.

