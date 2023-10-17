You can re-enact an iconic meme in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meme lovers around the world have cause for celebration with the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which provides the ability to re-enact an iconic meme.

Releasing exclusively on PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most fiercely-anticipated games of 2023 and follows on from the story that Insomniac Games weaved with Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

For the first time, you will be able to play as both Spideys in the game and can seamlessly switch between the pair to take control of whichever you want—and you can encounter the other Spider-Man in your quest to keep the neighborhood friendly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has plenty of side quests to find and complete across the sprawling city of New York, including crimes that need to be stopped, and there’s a chance you’ll bump into the second Spider-Man while you’re beating up bad guys.

This encounter is random, and cannot be triggered manually, as far as we know, but there are situations where the playing field will be leveled with the introduction of another Spider-Man to fight by your side.

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can come across the other Spider-Man while engaging in open world activities and give each other the 'Spider-men pointing meme.'#SpiderMan2PS5 #SpiderMan2 #MarvelsSpiderMan2 #PlayStation #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/bHON61tWfZ — Sportskeeda Gaming (@skesportsgaming) October 16, 2023

Once the bad guys have been disposed of, you can then trigger an interaction with your fellow webhead to re-enact the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme.

It isn’t the first time Spider-Man media has shown nods to memes, as Spider-Man: No Way Home also re-enacted the same Spider-Man meme, as well as the famous Norman Osborn scientist line.

There will certainly be many, many more Easter eggs and pop culture references to find throughout Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with Insomniac Games ensuring that was the case in both of its previous Marvel releases.

I’m holding out hope that the same approach is given to Marvel’s Wolverine and we get a scene where he is lying on a bed looking sad while holding a picture frame.

