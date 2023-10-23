6 characters Spider-Man 2 hinted will feature in a sequel

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a gripping story with a host of recognizable characters but hints provided by Insomniac throughout suggest we will get a sequel.

No DLC or future Spider-Man game has been confirmed by Insomniac but, given the success of its three games so far and all the teases that are seen throughout, it seems highly unlikely that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be the end of the road.

Over the course of the game, there are major hints that six characters will play a big part in the future of the game, which you can see below. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead in this article.

Green Goblin

A new villain beckons. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Undoubtedly the biggest member of Spider-Man’s illustrious gallery of rogues yet to feature in the Insomniac series, it certainly seems that is set to change with Norman Osborn pushing closer and closer to becoming the Green Goblin.

At the end of the story, Norman is mourning the outcome with his son, Harry Osborn, who was saved from the Venom symbiote by Spider-Man but is in a coma. In a phone call, Norman asks for his team at Oscorp to prepare the G-Serum—which is a huge hint toward how the Green Goblin will be created.

Then, in the first of the post-credits scenes, Norman visits Otto Octavius in the Raft and asks about the identity of both Spider-Men, hinting the pair will team up to aim to defeat Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Doctor Octopus

A return beckons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main antagonist in the first Marvel’s Spider-Man game from Insomniac, Doctor Octopus spends the entirety of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 locked away in the Raft—but it seems he won’t remain there for long.

A visit from Norman Osborn in the first post-credits scene suggests the pair will team up and Doctor Octopus could end up being the mastermind behind the plans to defeat both Spider-Men, revealing that he has been writing “the final chapter.”

While we already saw the Sinister Six in the first game, Doctor Octopus and Osborn, who is likely to become the Green Goblin, could pair together and join up with other villains to create a new Sinister Six.

Silk

Could Silk come to a future game? Image via Marvel Comics

With two Spider-Men on the scene, plus the likes of Wraith, the superhero/vigilante scene in New York City is being significantly bolstered—and it seems we’re likely to see another hero join the roster in the form of Silk.

The second post-credits scene introduced us to Cindy Moon, the alter-ego of Silk. While we didn’t see her face, the introduction from her father revealed her name, while the subtitles showed the pair’s surname matches up to Silk.

In the comics, Silk is a character who was bitten by the same spider as Peter Parker and also received powers, though she spent a large portion of her life locked away for her protection from Morlun and the Inheritors.

If the Inheritors storyline is followed by Insomniac, Silk could be just one of many additional Spider-people joining the ranks.

Carnage

A new symbiote threat. Image via Marvel Comics

With Venom as the big bad in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s unsurprising that its offspring, Carnage, now looks set to enter the Insomniac universe after a major hint was dropped during a series of side missions.

Peter Parker works together with Wraith to take down a mysterious cult called The Flame, which has a red-haired leader. Wraith reveals her history with the character and says it’s not the first cult he has been aligned with and, previously, he instructed his members to kill themselves when the police closed in.

The final mission of The Flame line shows the leader getting his hands on a symbiote of his own, tinged in a red color, and Wraith then says in a phone call that she will check in on some of the leader’s known alias—once of which is Cletus Cassidy, which fans will know is the name of Carnage himself.

Chameleon

Man of many faces. Image via Marvel Comics

After taking down all of the drones tracking targets throughout the city, Spider-Man discovers the targets are actually all one person and tracks down a location. When he heads there, he discovers it is the Chameleon’s apartment.

Peter Parker’s words throughout the mission show he has a history in the Insomniac universe with the Chameleon, who he thought was put away for good, and it’s shown that the villain is, in fact, the brother of Kraven the Hunter.

The Chameleon has set his eyes on Spider-Man, who he watched enter his apartment from afar, and vows to finish the job that Kraven couldn’t—defeat Spider-Man.

Spider-Man 2099

Across the Spider-Verse. Image via Marvel

We’ve already seen Spider-Man 2099 identified in Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe through suits that can be unlocked for Peter Parker, though it seems the man himself could be in line to make a future appearance.

After players collect all of the Spider-Bots from across New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, they will be directed to a location where a cutscene plays and introduces Delilah, who appears through a mysterious portal and is shown in the Across the Spider-Verse art style.

Once she has taken all of the “rogue Spider-Bots” from the player, she drops the name of Miguel to Parker—a reference to Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099.

Delilah was a character slated to appear in Across the Spider-Verse but was cut from the final release, so it may be that this cameo was a way to tie into the film and show that the Insomniac universe exits in the Spider-Verse, or it could be a major hint that Spider-Man 2099 is coming.

