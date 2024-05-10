Solo Leveling Arise reset time and everything you should do after daily resets

Solo Leveling Arise has many things to do every day, from quests and gates to claiming free rewards that are available with the daily login.

The daily reset time in Solo Leveling Arise is crucial to ensure you jump in at the correct time when things go live. What’s more, you can get the most out of your playing sessions by using the items that reset daily at a fairly fixed time. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Solo Leveling Arise’s daily reset.

Solo Leveling Arise daily reset time

Goal’s simple really; you need to get stronger. Image via Netmarble

Here’s the daily reset time in Solo Leveling Arise according to region:

North America : Daily reset happens at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

: Daily reset happens at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Brazil : 9pm BRT

: 9pm BRT Europe : 12am GMT

: 12am GMT Asia Pacific : 5:30am IST

: 5:30am IST Korea : 9am KST

: 9am KST Oceania: 10am AEST

What should you do after daily reset in Solo Leveling Arise?

You can collect and use several things after Solo Leveling Arise’s daily reset, which helps if you’re not buying bonus progression items.

Claim Activity Funds: Aside from the regular claim, you can collect Special Funds.

Aside from the regular claim, you can collect Special Funds. Use new Gate Keys: You get 13 new keys to enter the gates, saving you the trouble of buying them using one of the most critical resources, Essence Stones.

You get 13 new keys to enter the gates, saving you the trouble of buying them using one of the most critical resources, Essence Stones. Earn the hefty XP bonus: One of the best features of the daily reset in Solo Leveling Arise. The active bonus refreshes with three XP rewards, letting you collect all of them by clearing only 10 gates.

One of the best features of the daily reset in Solo Leveling Arise. The active bonus refreshes with three XP rewards, letting you collect all of them by clearing only 10 gates. Use Sweep Points and Special Sweeps: Save yourself a big chunk of time and exhaust your Sweep Points before you start entering the gates. These points are refilled for Sung Jinwoo and Hunters. On top of this, you get five free Special Sweeps that will clear any gate, regardless of your Current Total Power.

Save yourself a big chunk of time and exhaust your Sweep Points before you start entering the gates. These points are refilled for Sung Jinwoo and Hunters. On top of this, you get five free Special Sweeps that will clear any gate, regardless of your Current Total Power. Participate in events: Collect tokens for various events like the Special Dice.

Fulfill the sweep condition Rescan to lower difficulty gates so you can use the Sweep Points effectively.

When you do these things consistently, you’ll level up quickly, especially in the early game. Additionally, clearing many gates will not only earn XP and gold in Solo Leveling Arise but also let you collect lots of Artifacts and Daily Mission Rewards.

