Smite 2 Founder’s Edition – All editions, content, and price

Smite 2 is giving the franchise a huge facelift with its successor and, while development will be ongoing for a while, you can come along for the ride by purchasing one of the Smite 2 Founder’s Editions—and we’ll tell you exactly what’s included.

A full release date for the 1.0 edition of Smite 2 is a long way off, especially as the free-to-play open beta is not due to arrive until 2025, but three separate closed alpha tests have given players a taste of the action.

Things will ramp up a notch when the 24/7 closed alpha begins in August and, if you want to get on board, a Founder’s Edition is a necessary purchase and you can see all the benefits provided below.

All Smite 2 Founder’s Editions

Every Gods is yours to keep. Image via Hi Rez Studios

Smite 2 has three Founder’s Packs to purchase, with the main benefit being immediate access to the closed alpha playtests—including unlimited access when the 24/7 alpha test begins on August 27.

Purchasing a Founder’s Pack also provides all Smite 2 Gods and Goddesses at launch, along with every new playable character when they are introduced, unique cosmetics, and a bonus boost to Legacy Gems. You can see all the available editions, rewards, and prices below.

Edition Contents Price Founder’s Edition – Smite 2 full game access.

– All Smite 2 Gods, forever.

– Founder’s Avatar/Badge and Title.

– Smite 2 Cacodemon Ymir Skin.

– 2x Legacy Gems. $29.99 Deluxe Founder’s Edition – Smite 2 full game access.

– All Smite 2 Gods, forever.

– Founder’s Avatar/Badge and Title.

– Smite 2 Cacodemon Ymir Skin.

– 2x Legacy Gems.

– Cross-Gen Nightstalker Neith Skin

– Ascension Passes for the first 11 Alpha Gods. $59.99 Ultimate Founder’s Edition – Smite 2 full game access.

– All Smite 2 Gods, forever.

– Founder’s Avatar/Badge and Title.

– Smite 2 Cacodemon Ymir Skin.

– 2x Legacy Gems.

– Cross-Gen Nightstalker Neith Skin

– Ascension Passes for the first 23 Alpha Gods.

– Tier 5 Cross-Gen The Fallen Zeus Skin

– Ultimate Edition Avatar/Badge and Title $99.99

