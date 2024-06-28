Is Smite 2 free to play?

Smite 2 is a major redevelopment of the original Smite title and the popularity of the game, which shone due to its free-to-play approach, provides a big platform to build upon—but will Smite 2 also be free? We have the answer.

A full launch of Smite 2 is yet to be confirmed, with the development cycle currently orientating around closed alpha weekends for a limited number of players, before bringing more players into the scene.

If you’re wondering whether you can jump in and play Smite 2 immediately, we have the full details and an outline of what to expect during the rest of the development cycle.

Is Smite 2 free?

Time to wait. Image via Hi-Rez Studios

No, Smite 2 is not free to play during the alpha phase. Instead, the only way to play Smite 2 during the alpha weekends, and when the 24/7 alpha goes live on July 27, is to purchase a Founder’s Pack.

Smite 2 will also require a purchase to play during the closed beta, due later in 2024, but will be free to play during the open beta set to launch “sometime in 2025.” Unfortunately, that means you face quite a wait if you’re not willing to splash out.

The good news, however, is that “keys will be given out more generously for the closed beta” and “the game will have more features targeted at the new user onboarding experience.” During the Alpha phases, new player onboarding will be “minimal.”

If you’re keen on joining Smite 2 for the alpha or beta tests, you can also register on the official Smite 2 website for the platform of your choice. However, entry to both stages is not guaranteed unless you purchase a Founder’s Pack, which provides immediate access.

