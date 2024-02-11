Skull and Bones Cutthroat Secrets mission guide: How to locate the Agent’s Stash

Cutthroat Secrets is an early main mission in Skull and Bones that requires you to find an item called the Agent’s Stash. The location of this quest item can prove difficult to find if you have not filled out the western portion of your map.

In Skull and Bones, the majority of your quests will mark important locations, items, or ships on your map. Treasure Maps and several specific objectives, such as Cutthroat Secrets, give you significantly less direction. If you are trying to find the Agent’s Stash in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Agent’s Stash in Skull and Bones

Venture to the far west of the map to find the Sunken Goldmine. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the Agent’s Stash in Skull and Bones at the Sunken Goldmine in the Ziwa Kubwa area, east of Harufu. These areas are located in the Coast of Africa region that extends to the far west of the map. Ships in this area generally range from levels four to nine, making it a decently safe zone if you have completed Scurlock’s quests along the Red Isle.

Once you arrive at the Sunken Goldmine, follow the path upward until you see the pirate’s bonfire. Go through the small pirate camp, and you should see a rock with a white hourglass etched onto it beside a lit torch. The prompt to pick up the Agent’s Stash will be near this rock.

This small formation hides the Agent’s Stash. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After you pick up the Agent’s Stash, you are then tasked to hunt down traitors on the high seas. This will end in a short combat sequence, so I recommend loading up your best cannons before setting out to the Sunken Goldmine. Once the traitors have been dispatched, it’s back to Scurlock in Sainte-Anne.