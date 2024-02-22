How to get Vengeful Essence in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is brimming with resources, ranging from plentiful fruit to the ominous Vengeful Essence. Vengeful Essence is your key to the best items in the game, although obtaining this resource is extremely difficult.

In Skull and Bones, Vengeful Essence is part currency and part resource. Although the incorporeal item can be used to craft the Blue Specter ship weapon, it can also be exchanged for exclusive chests. Like Sovereigns, Vengeful Essence is only accepted by specific vendors.

If you are trying to obtain Vengeful Essence or see what you can do with the item, then here’s what you should know.

Where to get Vengeful Essence in Skull and Bones

The only way to get Vengeful Essence in Skull and Bones is to loot it off a destroyed Ghost Ship. Finding a Ghost Ship is difficult in Skull and Bones, but not impossible as there are a couple of ways to go about the process.

The Oubliette is a mysterious, unmarked location on your map located here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The most direct way is to pick up the Oceans Apart quest from the Mysterious Rogue at The Oubliette. This is a secret area southeast of Sainte-Anne, use the map above for reference. This quest will direct you to the general area of a Ghost Ship.

You can also use Spectral Voyages Strange Sightings to help find Ghost Ships outside of this quest. These appear on the map randomly as a black map. I managed to stumble across a Ghost Ship myself sailing across the Open Seas region, so you are always at risk of running into this imposing foe. No matter your method, you can only find this ship at night.

Alongside the quest and Spectral Sightings, you can randomly stumble across the Ghost Ship at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Beating the Ghost Ship is even harder than finding it. I advise you heavily to pursue this ship with friends. Ghost Ships have tons of health and have cannons that can instantly kill most ships under level ten. Keep a distance, aim for vulnerable targets marked in red, and do not get in front of the ship.

What can you do with Vengeful Essence in Skull and Bones?

Aside from the Silver, you can get from turning in Oceans Apart, you can get other valuable items from Ghost Ships such as Vengeful Essence and Ethereal Ashes. Vengeful Essence is a component to create the Blue Spector, which can be crafted at The Oubliette. To craft this item, you need the following:

x5 Vengeful Essence

x25 Ethereal Ashes

x2 Rubber

x2 Precision Drilling Bits

x1 Wyrm’s Breath

If you take down enough Ghost Ships and begin to stack your Vengeful Essence, you can also use it as a currency. The only known vendor that accepts this item is the Mysterious Rogue located also at The Oubliette. For 50 Vengeful Essence, you can purchase a Mysterious Chest which has the potential to drop rare and legendary items.