How to get Shellac in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones takes place on the expansive Indian Ocean, ranging from the coast of Africa to the Indies with plenty of loot in between. Whether for trading or ship making, Shellac is a resource that you may find useful.

Ships are your greatest resource in Skull and Bones, as they not only act as your primary mode of transportation, but also your defense. Shellac is a material used in a variety of crafting recipes, but most importantly is an essential component of the Bombardier and Hullbreaker ship blueprints.

If you are tying to find Shellac in Skull and Bones, here is what we recommend.

Where to find Shellac in Skull and Bones

You need to travel east of the Open Seas to find the Straight of Harimau. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest place to find Shellac in Skull and Bones the Straight of Harimau. This is a region found in the far eastern side of the map, and also the general location of the pirate haven Telok Penjarah.

If you have not already visited Telok Penjarah or any other fast travel location this far east, then you will need to cross the Open Seas. This is a dangerous patch of water that not only contains high level enemies, but massive storms and rogue waves that can capsize your ship.

The best way to get Shellac once you are at the Straight of Harimau is by pillaging nearby villages. My favorite village in this region to farm for Shellac is the Kencur Lumberyard, seen below. Generally, villages controlled by the Dominion of Rempah are likely to drop Shellac during a pillage, along with items such as Bronze Ingots and more.

The Kencur Lumberyard is a consistent source of Shellac for pillagers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can start a pillage by riding alongside your coastal target of choice and selecting the “Pillage” option. From here, you need to destroy the town’s watch tower and keep the zone free of any intervening ships. After your progress bar completely fills, you can collect your pillaging crewmates and make away with your loot.

You can always try to purchase Shellac from village traders as well, but there is no guarantee they will have this resource.