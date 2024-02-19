Category:
How to get Rahma’s Legacy in Skull and Bones

You need to do a lot of smuggling.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 19, 2024 12:17 pm
Admiral Rahma upfront when interacting in her quarters
Equipping strong Weapons to your Ship is essential to become a great pirate and progress through Skull and Bones, and Rahma’s Legacy is one of the most advanced weapons you can get.

Rahma’s Legacy is an Epic Torpedo that deals strong AoE damage. You can easily snowball your fights if you aim well thanks to its unique Cataclysmic effect, which deals increasing amounts of damage for every simultaneous hit. It’s strong, but it’s an equally expensive weapon you won’t be able to get until the end game.

Here are the ways to get Rahma’s Legacy in Skull and Bones.

How to buy and trade for Rahma’s Legacy in Skull and Bones

There is only one way to get Rahma’s Legacy as a solo player in Skull and Bones, but you might also be able to find it on the free player’s market.

Trade it in the Black Market

A pirate standing on top of a large book in Skull and Bones.
Complete Orders to gain access to more resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rahma’s Legacy is sold for 1,800 Black Lotus Opium in the Black Market (don’t confuse it for Blue Lotus Opium, which can’t be used for the trade). This shop is a goldmine for you: It includes all the best weapons, including this one.

All items don’t require the same resources, however, and the Black Lotus Opium is one of the most challenging to collect. You can access this currency by upgrading the Distillery in the Black Market, which is used to complete Orders. You’ll unlock Blue Lotus Opium first, and then Black Lotus Opium.

Tip:

The Black Market’s Orders reset everyday. We recommend completing them at each play session so you can upgrade the Distillery in less time.

Buy it from another player

If you have more Silver than you can spare, you can also trade the weapon to another player. There are trading channels in various community spaces, including a Discord server. Many players sell powerful items for generous amounts of Silver.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.