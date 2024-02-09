Category:
How to fix unable to set sail or disembark error in Skull and Bones

"You set sail for fail."
Published: Feb 9, 2024 04:33 pm
The seas await you in Skull and Bones, so setting sail will be an instinctive goal as you load into the game. Though it’s generally an easy process, the unable to set sail or disembark error can cause you to get stuck on land.

I encountered this error during Skull and Bones’ launch week. During release dates and major content updates, player counts often surge and cause server outages in the process. When servers start struggling, errors begin popping up. For this reason, I wasn’t surprised to run into an error during the launch, but I still wanted to start playing the game as soon as possible, so I tried the following fixes.

Fixing the unable to set sail or disembark error in Skull and Bones, explained

Restarting Skull and Bones is the best fix for the unable to set sail or disembark error. A simple restart can be quite helpful for errors like this since servers start freeing up right after you receive them.

If you still encounter this error after a restart, try these fixes:

  • Check Skull and Bones’ server status. The game doesn’t have a dedicated server status tracker at the moment, so you can check out community forums like the Skull and Bones subreddit and the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) page.
  • Restart your router.
  • Call your ISP and run a diagnostic on your connection.

The last two steps are final measures you can try when Skull and Bones’ servers are up but you’re still receiving this error.

When you finally get back into Skull and Bones, it’ll be time to worry about in-game elements like finding the Padewakang Blueprint or changing your appearance for fashion reasons. 

Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.