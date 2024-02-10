How to complete the High Seas Heist contract in Skull and Bones

High Seas Heist is an early mission that you will complete in Skull and Bones shortly after arriving to Sainte-Anne and meeting Captain Scurlock. This contract requires you to find the Royal Louis and track down Caradec’s Bounty.

Once you have completed the early quest in Skull and Bones to find the Sea People Relic, you can return to Scurlock to start your hardest task yet. The pirate king asks you to track down the Royal Louis, get the treasure map aboard, and interpret the map to find Caradec’s Bounty.

This mission can be difficult to complete as you are only given a general range of the Royal Louis’ possible location and no help in finding Caradec’s Bounty beyond the crudely drawn treasure map. If you are trying to complete High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones, this is what you need to do.

Where to find the Royal Louis in Skull and Bones

Venture slightly west of the Moon Islands to find this French ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your first step to complete the High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones is to find and destroy the Royal Louis. You can find the French ship west of the Islands of the Moon. Use the map above for reference.

You may need to circle this general area a few times, as the Royal Louis is constantly patrolling these waters. You can identify this ship as the only level four ship in the area which belongs to the French faction. If you are underleveled going into this fight, I recommend that you equip long cannons and try to stay behind the Royal Louis at a distance.

Once you have destroyed the Royal Louis, you need to loot its cargo to pick up Caradec’s Bounty Treasure Map. Open this item in your inventory to see the next clue to finding this supposed hidden treasure.

Where to find the Royal Burial Ground in Skull and Bones

Travel south of the Moon Islands to complete this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The treasure map that you acquire from the Royal Louis states that Caradec’s Bounty can be found at the Royal Burial Ground. This location can be found near the southern portion of the Red Isle, east of the Reef Sea.

Whenever you reach this location, turn left and go straight until you find a small rock formation. A light should appear from the ground, indicating you can interact with the hidden treasure below. After you pick up Caradec’s Bounty, it is time to head back to Sainte-Anne to reconvene with Scurlock.