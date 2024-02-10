Category:
Skull and Bones

Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?

At least you've got a cannon to shoot.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 07:08 pm
Pirates firing off cannons in Skull and Bones.
Image via Ubisoft

Engage in pirate camaraderie, fierce battles, and dubious alliances as you navigate the seven seas in Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s newest maritime adventure, in open beta for all to enjoy until Feb 11. 

In the world of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft ditched traditional melee combat for intense ship-to-ship warfare. So no, Skull and Bones does not feature melee combat at its release time, and therefore pirates cannot fistfight or draw swords to assert their dominion on the seas.

As the captain of your own sailing ship, your focus needs to be on mastering the ship, strategic maneuvers, and charting your course wisely. But while for many the absence of melee combat doesn’t diminish the thrill of dominating the open seas, others have found fault in the game for omitting such a crucial factor in their pirates’ gaming experience.

Are there land-based explorations in Skull and Bones?

Two ships fire cannons at one another on the open water in Skull and Bones.
Ships fight to the death. Image via Ubisoft

Skull and Bones does not have melee combat at this time. The game confines the action exclusively to the sea—well, on your ship. While some might miss keeping their feet on firm land, the game’s commitment to delivering a pure naval experience adds a unique touch for those who are looking for a maritime adventure.

The game started shaping up in 2013, initially conceived as an expansion of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. But, over time, it evolved into a standalone naval adventure, shedding all of its land-based aspirations. And while Skull and Bones predominantly offers PvE content, players—sorry, pirates—can engage in PvP battles.

However, as stated above, Skull and Bones‘ PvP is vessel-versus-vessel, so you won’t be able to swing across and punch the enemy captain yourself. With those features at its foundations, Skull and Bones has room for potential future features, like a boarding mechanic, that keeps the excitement alive.

